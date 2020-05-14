FP Trending

Dell has launched the redesigned XPS 15 and an all-new XPS 17. Both laptops come with larger screen sizes and have 10th-generation Intel Core processors. Dell claims that the laptops have increased fan airflow and are capable of delivering up to 25 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The latest Dell devices are the first-ever laptops featuring ‘Waves Nx 3D’ audio for speakers.

Dell claims that XPS 17 is the smallest 17-inch laptop on the planet. "The virtually borderless, 4-sided InfinityEdge display makes it smaller than 48 percent of 15-inch laptops available today," the company said in its blog.

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 price

The Dell XPS 15 price starts at $1,299.99, while Dell XPS 17 price begins from $1,499.99 (Rs 1,13,367.74).

Dell is offering the ‘Dell Migrate’ tool at $39 (Rs 2,947.58) that will help users to move data from their Windows-based PC to the new laptops.

Dell XPS 15 and XPS 17 price availability

The XPS 15 is available for purchase in Canada and the US. It will be available in markets in Asian and European countries later this week.

Dell XPS 17: Specifications and features

The laptop sports a 17-inch ‘InfinityEdge’ display with 94 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It features 4K Ultra HD+ resolution and comes with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core Processor. It also sports Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

As per a report by XDA Developers, the XPS 17 comes with up to 64GB of DDR4 SDRAM. The machine comes with a maximum of 2TB PCIe 3 x4 SSD storage. The web camera is 720p.

As for audio, the laptop has two 1.5W tweeters and two 2.5W woofers. It is also tuned with ‘Waves MaxxAudio Pro’ and ‘Waves Nx 3D’ audio technologies.

Dell XPS 15: Specifications and features

The redesigned Dell XPS 15 is the smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop and has an ‘InfinityEdge’ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home and comes in 4K Ultra HD+ (3,840 x 2,400) touchscreen and full-HD+ (1,920 x 1,200) non-touchscreen options.

The XPS 15 has a 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10885H processor. It comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics, and memory of up to 64GB of DDR4 SDRAM. The XPS 15 comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a USB Type-C 3.1 with power delivery and DisplayPort support. It also has a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack.