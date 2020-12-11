FP Trending

Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated open-world RPG by CD Projekt Red, featuring Keanu Reeves has finally released. The game is available for purchase and play on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce cloud gaming platform. Amid this, gamers of older gen consoles have been complaining of “extremely unoptimised experience”. Gamers have taken to social media to post clips of glitches, frame rate issues, major pop-up among others on Cyberpunk 2077 while playing it on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

However, it is not known if these Cyberpunk 2077 gamers are trying to play it with the day one patch.

The report added that some of the Cyberpunk 2077 fans have found ways to play the game early using methods such as changing their console's time zone.

The game developer, CD Projekt Red, said that if a player had preloaded the Cyberpunk 2077 beforehand, then they will have to boot up from the get-go.

Polygon also reported that it has watched dozen Cyberpunk 2077 livestreams on PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles on the day of the launch and witnessed a crashes, choppy gameplay, freezes and strangely geometric NPCs.

Here is what users wrote:

Fix the game on base Ps4 consoles please. What is that 720p resolution? Frame drops , blurry visuals, crashes ! What the hell guys. This game ruined our experience and no doubt it’s gonna worst experience ever pic.twitter.com/5GElsWbOuD — buggy_pubk_2077assshit (@delaypubk2077) December 10, 2020

This is Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 currently. Shockingly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/J5nXB0gEYO — Andrew (@ajb1310) December 10, 2020

Hey @CyberpunkGame / @CDPROJEKTRED think you could actually release the game in a playable state before charging us? Totally broken on PS4, screen tearing constantly, muddy graphics and frame rates dropping to a crawl and juddering during combat. This is unacceptable. — Tim Deves (@TimDeves) December 10, 2020

Some gamers who have posted about glitches in Cyberpunk 2077 were not using the day one patch. The report added that a few of the glitches appeared to exist on all versions of older consoles.

Long story short: Rockstar is still unmatched at making immersive open-worlds #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/aEzogt0k3Z — (@ClunkSpider) December 9, 2020

Don’t worry everyone we’ll just crunch the staff for another year to iron these out. pic.twitter.com/brj1v0ibtj — Steven (@MrDelabee) December 10, 2020

no one made them put this video game out pic.twitter.com/17nZg5MHuj — st. nicholas grayson (@godsewa) December 10, 2020

CD Projekt Red recently announced that it is working on adding a new epilepsy warning to Cyberpunk 2077 after an article raised the issue that the game causes epileptic episodes in people. According to a report by Game Informer, there are a few triggers seen in Cyberpunk 2077, with the author suffering one major seizure episode while playing the game.

Thank you for bringing this up. We’re working on adding a separate warning in the game, aside from the one that exists in the EULA (https://t.co/eXpPn73VSK). Regarding a more permanent solution, Dev team is currently exploring that and will be implementing it as soon as possible. https://t.co/lXFypnSit2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 8, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is priced at Rs 3,499 for PlayStation and Xbox. The PC version will cost Rs 2,999 and the physical version of the game for Xbox and PlayStation is priced at Rs 3,999. For the PC version, the disc the cost is Rs 2,499.

Cyberpunk 2077, in terms of size, is 63 GB for PS4 and 70 GB for PC. Users playing the game on their will have to make sure that their system runs on 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolution.