Cyberpunk 2077 launches in India, priced at Rs 3,499 for PlayStation, Xbox, Rs 2,999 for PC

In terms of size, Cyberpunk 2077 weighs 63 GB for PlayStation 4 and 70 GB for PC. PC users will need to have 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolution.


tech2 News StaffDec 11, 2020 09:51:20 IST

The much-awaited CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 featuring Keanu Reeves has finally debuted in India. The game has now released on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce cloud gaming platform. Buyers can purchase it from Amazon. As for the pricing, the game is priced at Rs 3,499 for PlayStation and Xbox. The PC version will cost you Rs 2,999 and the physical version of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox and PlayStation is priced at Rs 3,999. For the PC version, the disc is priced at Rs 2,499.

(Also read: All hail Cyberpunk 2077: The best/worst worst/best game of 2020)

Cyberpunk

Cyberpunk 2077 will support backward compatibility which will allow users to play games of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One series console on PS5. In terms of size, Cyberpunk 2077 is 63 GB in size for PS4 and 70 GB for PC. For PC, users need to have a PC that runs on 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolution.

