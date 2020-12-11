tech2 News Staff

The much-awaited CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 featuring Keanu Reeves has finally debuted in India. The game has now released on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce cloud gaming platform. Buyers can purchase it from Amazon. As for the pricing, the game is priced at Rs 3,499 for PlayStation and Xbox. The PC version will cost you Rs 2,999 and the physical version of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox and PlayStation is priced at Rs 3,999. For the PC version, the disc is priced at Rs 2,499.

(Also read: All hail Cyberpunk 2077: The best/worst worst/best game of 2020)

It has come to our attention that there are additional instances in the game which might put a DMCA strike on your channel. Fix is on the way but until then, we'd like to ask you to mute music in the game's settings entirely. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. https://t.co/SS0yhyPrMo — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 10, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 will support backward compatibility which will allow users to play games of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One series console on PS5. In terms of size, Cyberpunk 2077 is 63 GB in size for PS4 and 70 GB for PC. For PC, users need to have a PC that runs on 1080p, 1440p, and 4K resolution.