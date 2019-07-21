tech2 News Staff

While there have been several restrictions placed on the trade of cryptocurrencies in India, there is still not a blanket ban on them. As per Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, the current position on banning cryptocurrencies in the country is undecided.

"Presently, there is no separate law for dealing with issues relating to cryptocurrencies. Hence, all concerned departments and law enforcement agencies, such as RBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax authorities, etc. take action as per the relevant existing laws," the Minister said as per a report by IANS.

A ban on crypto had come into effect on 6 July last year via a circular issued by the RBI which regulated entities from providing services to crypto businesses. However, a separate bill to ban cryptocurrency has been in the works for some time with Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, said the report.

As per the proposed draft, a jail sentence of 10 years is to be handed out to persons who "mine, generate, hold, sell, transfer, dispose, issue or deal in cryptocurrencies." The offence is said to be non-bailable as per the draft.

With inputs from Reuters

