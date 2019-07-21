Sunday, July 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Cryptocurrency still does not have a blanket ban in India but a draft is being worked upon

A ban on crypto had come into effect on 6 July last year via a circular issued by the RBI.

tech2 News StaffJul 21, 2019 14:27:14 IST

While there have been several restrictions placed on the trade of cryptocurrencies in India, there is still not a blanket ban on them. As per Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur, the current position on banning cryptocurrencies in the country is undecided.

Cryptocurrency still does not have a blanket ban in India but a draft is being worked upon

Representations of the Ripple, Bitcoin, Etherum and Litecoin virtual currencies. Image: Reuters

"Presently, there is no separate law for dealing with issues relating to cryptocurrencies. Hence, all concerned departments and law enforcement agencies, such as RBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax authorities, etc. take action as per the relevant existing laws," the Minister said as per a report by IANS.

A ban on crypto had come into effect on 6 July last year via a circular issued by the RBI which regulated entities from providing services to crypto businesses. However, a separate bill to ban cryptocurrency has been in the works for some time with Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, said the report.

As per the proposed draft, a jail sentence of 10 years is to be handed out to  persons who "mine, generate, hold, sell, transfer, dispose, issue or deal in cryptocurrencies." The offence is said to be non-bailable as per the draft.

Recently, Iranian authorities have seized about 1,000 bitcoin mining machines in two abandoned factories, state television reported, after warnings that the activity had led to a spike in the consumption of government-subsidised electricity.

With inputs from Reuters

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02


also see

cryptocurrency

Donald Trump not 'a fan of bitcoin', says Facebook will need a new banking charter

Jul 12, 2019
Donald Trump not 'a fan of bitcoin', says Facebook will need a new banking charter
RSS economic wing says India should not issue foreign currency bonds, terms plan 'anti-patriotic'

NewsTracker

RSS economic wing says India should not issue foreign currency bonds, terms plan 'anti-patriotic'

Jul 17, 2019
Facebook Libra has to be 'rock solid from the start', says Bank of England Governor

Facebook

Facebook Libra has to be 'rock solid from the start', says Bank of England Governor

Jul 11, 2019
Facebook Libra: Cryptocurrency debate in India needs to have a more informed approach

cryptocurrency

Facebook Libra: Cryptocurrency debate in India needs to have a more informed approach

Jul 09, 2019
Distrust in Facebook was the universal sentiment at Libra’s US Congressional hearing

Facebook

Distrust in Facebook was the universal sentiment at Libra’s US Congressional hearing

Jul 16, 2019
Govt. panel looking into pros, cons of introducing an official digital currency in India

digital currency

Govt. panel looking into pros, cons of introducing an official digital currency in India

Jul 08, 2019

science

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Moon

Fact check: Was Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 mission the only time man landed on Moon?

Jul 20, 2019
NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Apollo 9 Anniversary

NASA Apollo 9 launch in March 1969 paved the way for humans landing on the Moon 50 years ago

Jul 20, 2019
8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Movie Review

8 Days To the Moon and Back Review: Relive Apollo 11 and its lesser-known adventures, 50 years hence

Jul 20, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 20, 2019