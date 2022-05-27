Friday, May 27, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

New Web3 based social media platform aims to give women and transgenders a safe space

Social media platforms have been a cess pool of vitriol, trolling and hostility, with a major chunk of it being targeted towards women and transgenders. Coto, a web3 based social media platform aims to change that and create a safe space for women and transgenders.


FP StaffMay 27, 2022 16:04:40 IST

One of the harshest realities of social media is the hostility that women face on any given platform. From incessant trolling to rape and death threats for speaking out, to unsolicited messages and dick picks -  the list goes on and on. Well, one tech company is looking to change the dynamics of how a traditional Web2 based social media platform like Facebook or Instagram functions.

coto social media platform for women and trans people

‘Coto’ or ‘Coming Together’ is the latest offering from Eve World, a Web3 women-only social community platform that seeks to build a positive and valuable digital experience for women. Coto promises to “narrow the gender divide” on social media, where men outnumber women and therefore, only allows women and transgenders to be users on the platform

“In order to make the internet empowering and inclusive, it is imperative to have a safe space where we can freely express ourselves. Women don’t get the chance to have intimate conversations, which leads to self-censorship,” says Aparna Acharekar, co-founder of Eve World.

Rampant sexism, misogyny, and trolling have become almost synonymous with social media for women. On top of that, we really don’t have many actionable laws that would safeguard women and transgenders. And even social media platforms like LinkedIn, where the entire premise is to inculcate professional connections, have failed women and transgenders miserably.

“The platform will enable members to freely create, curate, consume and own content. The decentralised nature of blockchain will help in overcoming issues with privacy,” says Tarun Katial, CEO, Eve World. “Think of this as WhatsApp into Instagram or WhatsApp into Reddit or Reddit into Instagram but only for women,” he added.

The platform will be based on Web3, or third generation internet, which, using blockchain technology and the principles of decentralised ownership, meaning the members on the platform will be able to freely create, curate, consume and own content, all the while overcoming issues with privacy. Furthermore, members on the platform will not be bogged down with data breaches, algorithm based manipulation, and identity theft which actually is a major problem that women face.

Despite the fact that the internet has forever changed the manner in which we interact with the world and with each other, how information is disseminated and ideas are exchanged, women, especially in India, unfortunately, have not had a level playing field where they could take advantage of that.

One of the main things Acharekar felt was missing from “legacy social media platforms” is intimate conversations.

“Women tend to feel restricted as there is always a concern regarding abuse and harassment. Hence, no one feels free to talk about issues like menopause, motherhood and sexual problems. We want to open them up and have women make their own groups and talk about such issues,” she said.

While women will be allowed to post anonymously on ‘coto,’ safeguards have been put in place that kicks in during the registration process.

In order to set up an account on 'coto', a user will have to go through a basic KYC process, that will involve facial recognition. This is done so that the platform knows if a user is a woman or a trans person. If a person does not want to be discovered at all, they can choose to withhold their identity while engaging with other members of the community, once they register.

The platform also intends to monetise and help members showcase their business products via online marketplaces for women entrepreneurs on the platform.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

The BEST Indie Games You Might've NEVER Heard Of!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!

Decoding PUBG: The MOST POPULAR Mobile Game EVER!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Facebook wants your soul, and will put it in a timeline

Sep 25, 2011
Facebook wants your soul, and will put it in a timeline
Facebook wants your soul, and will put it in a timeline

howthisworks

Facebook wants your soul, and will put it in a timeline

Sep 25, 2011
Indians ignorant about online privacy issues: study

TechBuzz

Indians ignorant about online privacy issues: study

Dec 09, 2012
Indians ignorant about online privacy issues: study

Indians ignorant about online privacy issues: study

Dec 09, 2012
EU lawmakers to beef up data protection laws

EU lawmakers to beef up data protection laws

Oct 21, 2013
US online privacy bill might not come this year, a setback for Amazon, Facebook

US online privacy bill

US online privacy bill might not come this year, a setback for Amazon, Facebook

Oct 01, 2019

science

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

Battery Technology

Scientists turn nuclear waste into “diamond” batteries that can last for a thousand years

May 25, 2022
Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

Explained: Everything you need to know about IIT Madras' 5G network test where India's first 5G call was made

May 20, 2022
Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

Explained: What are supermassive black holes, the one which was photographed at the centre of The Milky Way

May 13, 2022
Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

Apple is apparently planning to launch a secret space network for iPhones

May 13, 2022