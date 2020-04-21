Tuesday, April 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Coronavirus Outbreak: WhatsApp collaborates with WHO to launch new 'Together At Home' sticker pack

The sticker pack comes with text localised for 10 languages including Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.


tech2 News StaffApr 21, 2020 17:29:06 IST

People have been stuck at their homes for almost a month now, which for many could mean, staying away from loved ones for a very long time. However, as tough as this could be, we need to stay home for our own and our community's health.

In these testing times, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the idea of 'Together at Home' in March this year.

Now, WhatsApp has collaborated with the organisation to roll out a 'Together at Home' themed sticker pack. The WHO sticker pack is now available in the app and all you need to do is to go to the chatbox and tap on the stickers icon at the bottom, pick one and send.

The sticker pack also comes with text localised for 10 languages — Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

Coronavirus Outbreak: WhatsApp collaborates with WHO to launch new Together At Home sticker pack

New WhatsApp stickers

The pack has some very relatable stickers like people dressed in formal wear on the top half and a PJs and flip flops on the bottom, a woman exercising, meditating, a man watching a movie, someone video calling – you get the drift!

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly also expanding its group chat limit to 8 participants, which would let you call 7 other participants on video simultaneously.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Good Friday 2020

Good Friday 2020: How to download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

Apr 10, 2020
Good Friday 2020: How to download and share themed WhatsApp stickers
'Health more important than economy': Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma says coronavirus lockdown must be lifted in phased manner

NewsTracker

'Health more important than economy': Assam's Himanta Biswa Sarma says coronavirus lockdown must be lifted in phased manner

Apr 11, 2020
As 21-day coronavirus lockdown enters final week, Assam govt plans staggered entry of travellers; entry permits to be issued

NewsTracker

As 21-day coronavirus lockdown enters final week, Assam govt plans staggered entry of travellers; entry permits to be issued

Apr 07, 2020
Over 4 lakh people from Assam stranded outside eligible for subsistence allowance, verification process underway, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

NewsTracker

Over 4 lakh people from Assam stranded outside eligible for subsistence allowance, verification process underway, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Apr 19, 2020
Life after lockdown Part 1: How to go back to work

Life after lockdown Part 1: How to go back to work

Apr 07, 2020
Four ways to beat the fatigue of virtual meetings

Four ways to beat the fatigue of virtual meetings

Apr 20, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020