tech2 News Staff

People have been stuck at their homes for almost a month now, which for many could mean, staying away from loved ones for a very long time. However, as tough as this could be, we need to stay home for our own and our community's health.

In these testing times, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the idea of 'Together at Home' in March this year.

Now, WhatsApp has collaborated with the organisation to roll out a 'Together at Home' themed sticker pack. The WHO sticker pack is now available in the app and all you need to do is to go to the chatbox and tap on the stickers icon at the bottom, pick one and send.

The sticker pack also comes with text localised for 10 languages — Arabic, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

The pack has some very relatable stickers like people dressed in formal wear on the top half and a PJs and flip flops on the bottom, a woman exercising, meditating, a man watching a movie, someone video calling – you get the drift!

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly also expanding its group chat limit to 8 participants, which would let you call 7 other participants on video simultaneously.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.