It was reported last week that Apple had reportedly started the production of the iPhone XR in its Foxconn manufacturing plant in Chennai. A new report claims that product assembly has already begun.

Coming from an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal, the decision to move its supply chain to other countries apart from China has been in the works for quite some time. Owing to the rising trade war between China and the US, Apple has been considering moving some of its manufacturing plants to India. From the report, Foxconn has reportedly upgraded its plants to make more sophisticated smartphones.

Apple had supposedly started experimenting with the export of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 models to Europe. And now it claims that the company will start exporting the iPhone XR and 11 as well.

Confirmed: iPhone XRs, assembled in India for the first time, now available. https://t.co/4NcpLOSKNq pic.twitter.com/HmvSEgYuQq — Newley Purnell (@newley) October 21, 2019

With this news, if you are wondering if the prices of the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR will come down in India? The answer is no. As per the report, Apple is expected to save 20 percent on the import duty but it will not lead to any price drop for the consumers. Apple has not slashed the prices of iPhone 6S or iPhone SE that are already manufacturing in India so, most probably it won't be doing that now.

Apple is also reportedly going to open its retail store in India soon. It is likely to be located in Mumbai's Maker Maxity mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. This store in Mumbai is planned to be the largest store in India. It is apparently three times the size of the largest franchisee store by Flagship Apple Premium Reseller, which was opened in August is spread across two floors in Mumbai's High Street Phoenix Mall.

