The China-based smartphone manufacturer, Coolpad, has unveiled its mid-range flagship smartphone — the Coolpad Legacy — in the US. In the country, the smartphone is available at Metro by T-Mobile starting today, that is 14 May, at a price of $130, which is approximately Rs 9,200.

Coolpad Legacy: Specifications and features

The 6.36-inch Full HD+ display handset comes with 18:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the top of the screen for protection. It runs on Android 9 Pie. Under the hood, it is powered by 1.8 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 128 GB via a micro SD card.

Image: Coolpad

Moving on to the camera, the devices sports a 16 MP sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor at the rear. The front facing camera of the device is of 13 MP. It is fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery and features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

As compared to Coolpad's recently launched phone, Cool 3 features5.7-inch HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent. It runs on Unisoc octa-core processor clocked at 1.3 GHz. Along with that, there's also 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage. Cool 3 comes with 8 MP primary lens which works in tandem with a 0.3 MP secondary depth sensing lens. For the selfie camera, it sports a camera of 5 MP.

To check the review of Coolpaad Cool 3, visit the link here.

