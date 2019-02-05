Tuesday, February 05, 2019 Back to
Coolpad Cool 3 with Android Pie to launch today, will be priced below Rs 6,000

The Coolpad Cool 3 will compete against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A in the below Rs 6,000-segment.

tech2 News Staff Feb 05, 2019 09:07:40 IST

Coolpad has been shush for a while now, at least in the Indian market, where its last launch was the Coolpad Note 6 back in May 2018. Now, however, Coolpad is breaking that dry spell and launching the Coolpad Cool 3 smartphone in India today.

As of now, we know that Cool 3 will sport a dewdrop notch design, it will run the latest Android 9 Pie, and it will be priced below Rs 6,000. And in that price segment, the smartphone will be in direct competition with the Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

What's interesting here is Coolpad jumping on the notched display trend in the budget segment. The Redmi 6A does offer an 18:9 display but with thick bezels around it. However, with Cool 3, Coolpad is going to offer an 18:9 display, with a teardrop notch.

Coolpad Cool 3 teaser.

Coolpad Cool 3 teaser.

Apart from that, a teaser of the Cool 3 also revealed that the smartphone will sport a dual-camera setup at the back, along with and a rear mounted capacitive fingerprint sensor. The teaser also showed a gradient rear panel with a glossy finish. But considering it's an under Rs 6,000 device, it will likely feature a plastic rear panel that emulates a glossy glass panel.

While that's all that we know so far, the Cool 3 is also rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P series chipset. Some reports also suggest that the device may come with a face unlock feature that will use the front RGB camera sensor.

The final word on the device, however, will only be revealed today. Stay tuned to this sace for more updates on the same.

