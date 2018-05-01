Chinese handset maker Coolpad on 1 May launched "Note 6" as its offline exclusive product in India with 5.5-inch HD display and 8 MP+5 MP dual front cameras.

"The smartphone will be available starting on 1 May in 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants with 4 GB RAM for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively," the company said in a statement.

Running Android 7.1 Nougat Operating System (OS), the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset and is fuelled by 4,070 mAh battery.

"Coolpad 'Note 6' will offer a great value for money smartphone for Indian customers," said Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India.

"We are also planning to introduce more aggressive offline devices in the next few months to expand in the offline market through our retails partners and multi-brand outlets," Tajuddin added.

Coolpad "Note 6" will be available at over 300 multi-brand stores across eight states including Delhi-NCR, Telangana and Maharashtra.