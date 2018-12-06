Thursday, December 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Citizens without a PAN card could soon be allowed to withdraw their Aadhaar number: Report

The move will give all citizens the option to opt out of the Aadhaar system letting them withdraw their Aadhaar number.

tech2 News Staff Dec 06, 2018 09:40 AM IST

Following the Supreme Court judgment back in September, which upheld the validity of the Aadhaar system, the government is now reportedly in the last stages of finalising a proposal to amend the Aadhaar Act.

The move will give all citizens the option to opt out of the Aadhaar system letting them withdraw their Aadhaar number, which also includes removing connected biometrics and collected data.

Representational image.

Representational image.

As reported by The Hindu, a senior official said that “The initial proposal was prepared by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). It submitted that once a child turns 18, he/she will be given six months to decide if he/she wants to withdraw,”

While the earlier proposal was limited to a particular group, the Law Ministry recommended that all citizens should be given an option to withdraw.

Those wanting to opt out of Aadhaar need not rejoice just yet. This is because the proposal will in all probability only benefit those who do not have a PAN card or do not require a new PAN card. As for those who have a PAN card, it will still have to be linked with Aadhaar as per the Supreme Court's decision.

The proposal will soon be sent to the Cabinet.

Apart from allowing withdrawal from Aadhaar, the proposal seeks to appoint an officer to take charge and decide on whether a person's Aadhaar data needs to be disclosed in matters concerning national security.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

also see

NewsTracker

PAN card rule change to come into effect from 5 December: I-T Department tightens noose around individuals running shell companies

Nov 22, 2018

UIDAI's proposal on social media agency: Supreme Court gives two weeks to TMC MLA Mahua Moitra to support her claim

Nov 22, 2018

NewsTracker

BSNL's 3,000 customer service centres to offer Aadhaar enrolment and updation facilities

Nov 29, 2018

in-flight internet

DoT awaiting in-flight connectivity norms clearance by the Law Ministry

Dec 05, 2018

NewsTracker

Rules of in-flight mobile connectivity to be notified soon; awaiting law ministry's nod: Telecom minister Manoj Sinha

Dec 05, 2018

NewsTracker

CBI interim director ‘turns down’ oral proposal by Alok Verma to reopen case against I-T official, says it amounts to policy decision

Nov 27, 2018

science

World's first baby born to a mother after womb transplant from a dead uterus donor

Dec 06, 2018

Renewables

India's first hybrid solar-wind energy auction closes with tariff under Rs 2.7/unit

Dec 06, 2018

Water Scarcity

Two-third of the world, much of India to face water scarcity, stress by 2025: Expert

Dec 05, 2018

India eyes deep-dive to the ocean floor to mine minerals, give economy a boost

Dec 05, 2018