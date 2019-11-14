tech2 News Staff

Every 14 November is celebrated as Children's day in India. The day marks the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru aka Chacha Nehru. If you miss the old days in school when Children's day was just a day of fun and food, you can still do a little something to feel like a kid again — by sending fun WhatsApp stickers.

All you need to do is go to Play Store and search "WA stickers for Children's Day". A long list of apps will appear in front of you, choose one and install.

(Also read: Children's Day 2019: Google reveals India's national doodle contest winner on Children's Day)

Once it is installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" option or "+". Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers that you selected will be present in the already existing options.

One thing that you should know is, once you delete the third party sticker app, you will no longer be able to access those stickers. Also, do check the reviews of the apps before downloading them.

You can opt for apps like Childrens Day Stickers for WhatsApp,90's kids cartoon packs and New Stickers Funny Cartoons Wastickerapps.