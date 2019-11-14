Thursday, November 14, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Children's Day 2019: Google reveals India's national doodle contest winner on Children's Day

The day is celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday to commemorate his love and devotion to children, their education and development.


tech2 News StaffNov 14, 2019 09:17:08 IST

Today's Google Doodle celebrated the innocence and creativity of kids on Children's Day, which is observed every year on 14 November in India.

The winning doodle this year is titled 'The Walking Tree', stemming from the mind of Divyanshi Singhal. She would like trees to walk or fly away so that the land can be cleared out without having to cut down and kill trees. On asked about the inspiration behind her doodle, the seven-year-old said, "When I visited my grandmother, I was so sad to see the trees around her house being cut. So I thought that if trees could walk or fly, we will not have to cut them."

Childrens Day 2019: Google reveals Indias national doodle contest winner on Childrens Day

The Google Doodle titles 'The walking tree'. Image credit: Divyanshi Singhal/Google

Around 1.1 lakh children from all corners of India, ranging from classes 1 to 10, sent in their submissions to the theme ‘When I grow up, I hope...'. Twenty doodles were chosen from the submissions, and opened up to a public vote to pick a winner. In addition to Singhal's doodle, five groups winners were also selected.

Every year on this day, India pays tribute to her first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru by celebrating his birth anniversary as Children’s Day. Everyone reminisces him for his contribution towards building the nation and for his love for kids. It was also because of his extra warmth towards kids that people fondly remember him as 'Chacha Nehru'.

Nehru viewed film as a tool for the education and development of the country’s identity. Agence France-Presse

Nehru viewed film as a tool for the education and development of the country’s identity. Agence France-Presse

Before 1964, India celebrated Children's Day on 20 November, which is observed as the Universal Children's Day by the United Nations. But after his demise in 1964, it was unanimously decided to commemorate him on 'Bal Diwas' due to his love and affection towards children. The United Nations however still celebrates Universal Children’s Day, on 20 November worldwide each year to promote peace, togetherness, and awareness among kids.

Apart from his role as a freedom fighter and politician, Nehru left behind a legacy of education and development for children in the country.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Children's Day 2019

Children's Day 2019: Here is how to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

Nov 14, 2019
Children's Day 2019: Here is how to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers
Children's Day 2019: In memory of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India celebrates Bal Diwas on 14 November

NewsTracker

Children's Day 2019: In memory of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, India celebrates Bal Diwas on 14 November

Nov 14, 2019
Children’s Day 2019: India can break the vicious cycle of malnutrition

Children’s Day 2019: India can break the vicious cycle of malnutrition

Nov 14, 2019
World Diabetes Day 2019: India’s Gen Z may be at risk for early-onset diabetes

World Diabetes Day 2019: India’s Gen Z may be at risk for early-onset diabetes

Nov 13, 2019
Fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago celebrated in today's Google Doodle

Google doodle

Fall of the Berlin Wall 30 years ago celebrated in today's Google Doodle

Nov 09, 2019
Iran cancels accreditation of UN nuclear inspector for allegedly carrying 'suspicious product' to uranium enrichment plant

NewsTracker

Iran cancels accreditation of UN nuclear inspector for allegedly carrying 'suspicious product' to uranium enrichment plant

Nov 07, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019