CES 2021: What to expect from Samsung, LG, Intel, Lenovo, more

This will be the first time ever when the annual CES event will be held online.


tech2 News StaffJan 11, 2021 08:46:43 IST

The biggest annual tech event – the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) – kicks off today. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that due to the pandemic, for the first time, CES 2021 will be an "all-digital" event and the viewers will be able to watch the livestream online. The tech event will be held from 11 January to 14 January, and the event will be open for both media and the general public, however, they still need to register for it first.

CES 2021 will kick off on 11 January.

Interested viewers can visit the official CES 2021  website and register for the event. According to the website, industry professionals will have to submit proof of industry affiliation when they register themselves for the event. The attendees are also expected to be above 18 years of age or older. The previous CES account will not be applicable this year.

TCL has sent out invites for the event revealing that it will launch new mini-LED display technology. In the press release, TCL also hints that it might unveil new QLED-driven TVs, soundbars and other home appliances at the event. LG is going to showcase its first 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) display for demo in the upcoming Consumer Technology Association (CES) 2021. The display will feature a paper-thin screen that can straighten or bend as per need.

Amazfit has announced that it will introduce “more GTS 2 and GTR 2 products” during CES 2021. According to a report by GSMArena, the company might unveil GTS2e and GTR 2e smartwatches, that have already debuted in China, at the event. Both the smartwatches are expected to come with a similar design, large battery life and will ditch the WiFi connectivity option.

At the event, Samsung’s new lineup will feature Neo QLED TV or ‘quantum dot LED TV’ along with an improved backlight system based on Mini-LED. Samsung detailed in its 2021 portfolio that it is introducing the new display technology of Neo QLED to its flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models.

LG is going to put up its first 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) display for demo at the event. The display will feature a paper-thin screen that can straighten or bend as per need. Bendable screens are going to maximise the viewing experience and are beneficial for high-quality gaming.

