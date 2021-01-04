Monday, January 04, 2021Back to
CES 2021: Scheduled to kick off on 11 January, brands like Intel, Samsung to participate

This will be the first time ever when the annual CES event will be held online.


tech2 News StaffJan 04, 2021 09:05:50 IST

Like every year, the biggest annual tech event – the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) – will kick off in January this year. The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has announced that due to the pandemic, for the first time, CES 2021 will be an "all-digital" event and the viewers will be able to watch the livestream online. The tech event will be held from 11 January to 14 January, and the event will be open for both media and the general public, however, they still need to register for it first.

Interested viewers can visit the official CES 2021  website and register for the event. According to the website, industry professionals will have to submit proof of industry affiliation when they register themselves for the event. The attendees are also expected to be above 18 years of age or older. The previous CES account will not be applicable this year.

Just like previous years, participants of this annual event will include Intel, Samsung, Philips, Canon, Lenovo, LG and so on. Intel has sent out invites and will be hosting its CES briefing on 11 January.

