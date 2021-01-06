Wednesday, January 06, 2021Back to
CES 2021: TCL to showcase next gen Mini-LED and future display technologies at the event

The leading consumer electronics company will also display popular mobile devices driven by its on-going AIxIoT strategy.


FP TrendingJan 06, 2021 17:06:30 IST

TCL Electronics has on Wednesday (6 January) announced that it would be showcasing next-generation Mini-LED and future display technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. For the first time ever, the event will be 'digital CES'. TCL said that it will be joining multiple sessions at CES 2021, including the Global Press Announcement. It will also display its latest technologies as well as present a full range of smart home appliances to users.

CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics Kevin Wang said that the company is proud to be at CES 2021 and a member of this vibrant industry.

Apart from Mini-LED and QLED TVs, TCL will showcase a full range of smart home appliances including soundbars. The leading consumer electronics company will also display popular mobile devices driven by its on-going AIxIoT strategy.

"As one of the leading consumer electronics brands in the world, and second largest TV brand in America, it is our mission to make life intelligent with innovative technology through our AIxIoT strategy. Moving forward we are committed to providing the best smart products and services to global users."

Apart from TCL, top technology brands LG, Samsung, Philips, Canon and Lenovo will be participating in the CES 2021. The event is being hosted by Intel and will be held from 11 to 14 January. The online event will be open for media, industry insiders and general public. However, they will have to visit the official website of CES 2021 and register to view the event.

At CES 2021, LG Display is going to showcase its first 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) display. The company said that the screen can bend to a 1,000R curvature without affecting any of its functionality.

