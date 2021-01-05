Tuesday, January 05, 2021Back to
CES 2021: LG unveils 48-inch bendable CSO display for gaming, to be showcased at the event

LG Display features a 120 Hz refresh rate with variable refresh rate support from 40 Hz to 120 Hz.


FP TrendingJan 05, 2021 15:10:24 IST

LG Display is going to put up its first 48-inch bendable cinematic sound OLED (CSO) display for demo in the upcoming Consumer Technology Association (CES) 2021. Ahead of the 11 January event, LG unveiled the looks of many of its devices and appliances on the internet. The 48-inch bendable CSO display will feature a paper-thin screen that can straighten or bend as per need. Bendable screens are going to maximise the viewing experience and are beneficial for high quality gaming.

LG Display

As it is a CSO screen, the entire panel is a speaker thus producing the auditory features without the aid of external speakers. It also boasts a film exciter that vibrates the screen accordingly in order to provide viewers with an immersive experience.

As per the company press release, the screen can bend to a 1,000R curvature without affecting any of its functionality. The firm promises that a uniform viewing distance has been maintained from the middle to the edge while shaping the curvature. The panel is super thin, being only 0.6 mm broad and has a response time of 0.1 ms. On the other hand, it features a 120 Hz refresh rate with variable refresh rate support from 40 Hz to 120 Hz. specific information about the resolution of the model is yet to be confirmed.

LG Display also posted a teaser video of all that is coming to CES 2021 on YouTube.

Apart from LG, top technology brands like Samsung, Philips, Canon, and Lenovo are going to participate in the CES this year. The event will kick off on 11 January and continue till 14 January 2021. Intel will be hosting the event and interested viewers can visit the official website of CES 2021 and register for the event. The online program has been kept open for the media, industry insiders as well as the general public but registration ahead of the event is a must.

