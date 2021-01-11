FP Trending

Tech giant Samsung is going to unveil its new lineup of high definition television at this year’s CES 2021. Samsung’s new lineup will feature Neo QLED TV or ‘quantum dot LED TV’ along with an improved backlight system based on Mini-LED. Samsung detailed in its 2021 portfolio that it is introducing the new display technology of Neo QLED to its flagship 8K (QN900A) and 4K (QN90A) models. Also, the new light source of Quantum Mini LED will better the contrast and increase luminance.

As it is suggested in the name, Mini LED backlighting technology uses much smaller individual LED elements. These elements behind the display will be able to focus light on a much smaller area leading to a much more localized brightness and higher contrast. The Quantum Mini LED will be controlled by the Quantum Matrix Technology and a new picture processor called the Neo Quantum Processor.

As per Samsung, the powerful processor has “enhanced upscaling capabilities”. It employs 16 different neural network models in order to optimize picture quality to 4K and 8K picture output regardless of the input quality. Also, the Neo QLED 8K television comes with a ‘Infinity One Design’ which makes the TV set nearly bezel-less for a more immersive experience. The 8K TV sports Object Tracking Sound (OTS) Pro and SpaceFit Sound to tailor the audio of the television. The advanced technological aids will be able to manage the output sound according to the size of the room.

Apart from this, Samsung also announced that it will be taking the path of ‘Going Green’ in terms of its television business. They plan to do it by reducing carbon footprint and improving energy efficiency over the years. Also, all of the 2021 Lifestyle TVs and most of the 2021 Neo QLED line will come in eco-packaging. Samsung TVs will come with a solar-powered remote control as well.