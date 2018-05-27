You are here:
CBSE 2018 12th results are out, and here's how Twitterati has re-evaluated the topper Meghna Srivastava's marks

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff May 27, 2018 16:13 PM IST

If you rewind to your school days, the month of May was always especially frightening with exam results being declared in the month.  And not just the students, it's an important time for parents and even extended family, in case of students in India.  That time of the year is now here with 12th standard CBSE results being declared.

File image of Meghna Srivastava. Facebook. Meghna Srivastava

Now when there's an exam, there's a topper. There's one this year too who redefined the idea of topping an exam. Let us introduce you to Meghna Srivastava, the topper of the 2018 12th standard CBSE board exams.  Hold you breath, Srivastava scored 499 marks in a total of 500. Yes, Just short of one marks from getting hundred percent. Gasp!  To clear it once again, this is not the marks of a single subject (that too is a distant star for many) , she was short by one number in the total marks she has scored in the exams.

Now going by how social media functions, this event was bound to attract some good load if reactions. Twitterati tried their best to score highest in terms of likes, retweets and the loudness of laughter they can bring to the reader. A series of tweets below will totally crack you up. Don't forget to get full marks, 100, for those who touch the finish line.

If you didn't have a hearty laugh at these tweets, it's time to apply for re-examination of your sense of humour.


