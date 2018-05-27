If you rewind to your school days, the month of May was always especially frightening with exam results being declared in the month. And not just the students, it's an important time for parents and even extended family, in case of students in India. That time of the year is now here with 12th standard CBSE results being declared.

Now when there's an exam, there's a topper. There's one this year too who redefined the idea of topping an exam. Let us introduce you to Meghna Srivastava, the topper of the 2018 12th standard CBSE board exams. Hold you breath, Srivastava scored 499 marks in a total of 500. Yes, Just short of one marks from getting hundred percent. Gasp! To clear it once again, this is not the marks of a single subject (that too is a distant star for many) , she was short by one number in the total marks she has scored in the exams.

Now going by how social media functions, this event was bound to attract some good load if reactions. Twitterati tried their best to score highest in terms of likes, retweets and the loudness of laughter they can bring to the reader. A series of tweets below will totally crack you up. Don't forget to get full marks, 100, for those who touch the finish line.

CBSE 12th topper has scored 499/500. Itne marks mein toh 3 log pass ho jaate!#CBSEResult2018 — Babaji Ka Thullu (@BabajiKaThullu4) May 27, 2018

Meghna Srivastava Tops CBSE Class 12 Exams Reporter : Congratulations....! Meghna you got 499 marks out of 500. Aage ka plan Kya hai aapka ? Meghna : Revaluation Form Bharungi.....1 mark kaha Gaye.... check karungi.....!#CBSERESULT2018 — Super Singh G (@Super_Singh_G) May 26, 2018

CBSE 12th Topper has scored 499 out of 500 pic.twitter.com/Vs9sFHZfiN — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) May 26, 2018

CBSE topper - I scored 499 out of 500 Parents - 1 mark kaha gaya? Topper - Teja le gaya#CBSEResult2018 #OkSorry — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) May 26, 2018

CBSE Topper Meghana Srivastav scored 499/500. If she would have read Exam Warriors, she could have scored 550. — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) May 26, 2018

How can #CBSE declare a student with just 499/500 ?marks as topper? 2 students with 340 and 160 marks respectivrly petition to the board to declare them joint toppers on sharing basis. — TheLokeshSaxena (@rom_solitude) May 27, 2018

CBSE 12th topper has scored 499/500. And in our time we used to be happy “sirf 10 marks ka paper nahin aata tha”. #CBSEResult2018 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 26, 2018

If you didn't have a hearty laugh at these tweets, it's time to apply for re-examination of your sense of humour.