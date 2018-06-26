We've seen early renders and a bunch of leaks and rumours from analysts hinting that Apple will likely launch a more affordable 6.1-inch iPhone this year, one which features a single-camera setup on the back.

A report by GSMArena now finds a new cover made by popular case-maker Ghostek which reveals an iPhone with a 6.1-inch display and a single camera on the back. The image of the cover also reveals the iPhone X-like notch on the front along with the usual volume rocker buttons on the left and the power button on the right.

As per an earlier report, Apple is expected to heavily bank on sales of the more affordable variant planned this year as last year's $1000 iPhone X did not sell as much as Apple had hoped for.

Compared to the iPhone X, the 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to be marginally taller and wider, given the larger display and will likely come with a $600 price tag.

Apart from the 6.1-inch iPhone, Apple is expected to launch two other premium iPhones which will sport OLED displays and one of which will sport a dual-camera system. According to former KGI analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the premium iPhones will likely be priced starting at $900.

We do not have any word from Apple on the launch date yet, but the public beta of iOS 12 was launched today and here's how you can download it.