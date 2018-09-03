Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 03 September, 2018 19:36 IST

Canon EOS R mirrorless full-frame camera details leak ahead of possible launch

The Canon EOS R will likely feature a 30.3 MP sensor with an ISO sensitivity of 100 to 40,000.

Days after rivals Nikon launched its Z6 and Z7 mirrorless full-frame cameras, leaks and reports of a mirrorless camera by Canon touted as the EOS R seems to be floating around.

As per reports by publications Nokishita and Canon Rumours, the EOS R features a 30.3 MP sensor with an ISO sensitivity of 100 to 40,000 which would make it a direct competitor to the Nikon Z6 and the Sony A7 III. The camera will also feature Canon's well-recognized dual-pixel autofocusing and a horizontal-swivel touchscreen.

The Canon EOS 6D.

The Canon EOS 6D.

While that is certainly not flagship standard on paper, the EOS R does seem to add a few neat tricks up its sleeve that give it an edge over its rivals. This includes the swivel touchscreen which it's rivals lack and a touch strip on the back that offers finer control than a dial.

As per the Canon Rumours report, Canon will throw in the option of a 24-105 mm f/4L IS lens that can cover telephoto shots, along with two prime lenses — 35 mm f/1.8 IS and 50 mm f/1.2L as well as a 28-70mm f/2L.

This again gives Canon users the edge since Nikon's current Z lenses only include one zoom model and won't include longer-ranged glass until 2019.

Canon EOS R. Image: Nokishita

Canon EOS R. Image: Nokishita

Other details mentioned in the report suggest that the camera will feature an OLED viewfinder with 100 percent RGB colour-gamut coverage and will shoot 8 fps burst mode shots as well. Things don't sound great for video buff though, as the camera will likely be able to shoot 4K video but only at 30 fps and 120 fps slow motion video only at a resolution of 720 p. The Canon EOS R also doesn't appear to include in-body image stabilisation which the Nikon Z6 does.

However, it will eventually boil down to how the camera is priced to determine whether it is worth a shot getting one.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Nikon Z7

Nikon Z7 and Z6 mirrorless FX cameras launched as company aims to take on Sony

Aug 23, 2018

science

Pollution

Tackling Delhi's pollution: Make cooling panels from farm waste, says scientist

Sep 03, 2018

Pollution

In winters, almost two-thirds of Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution comes from outside city

Sep 03, 2018

Neolithic era

Archaeologists discover remains of Neolithic-era village in Egypt's Nile Delta

Sep 03, 2018

NASA

NASA throws open public challenge to help astronauts endure Martian climate

Sep 03, 2018