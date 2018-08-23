Thursday, August 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 August, 2018 21:37 IST

Nikon Z7 and Z6 mirrorless FX cameras launched as company aims to take on Sony

The Nikon Z7 and the Z6 both share an identical design but differ in megapixel count, ISO range.

Camera market giant Nikon just took the wraps off its brand new full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Z7 and the Z6. The Nikon Z7 being the flagship model is priced at $3,399.95, while the Z6 has been priced at $1,995.95.

Launched primary to take on Sony's mirrorless offerings, A7III and A7RIII. The Nikon Z7 and the Z6 both share an identical design but differ in certain areas like megapixel count, focus points and ISO reach.

Nikon Z7. Image: Nikon India

Nikon Z7. Image: Nikon India

As mentioned in a report by The Verge, Nikon here is not only trying to surpass Canon when it comes to specs but is directly trying to compete with Sony who is definitely the forerunner when it comes to mirrorless cameras.

Moving on features, the Z7 gets a 45.7-megapixel sensor, 493 focus points and an ISO range of 64-25600. The Z6, on the other hand, features a standard 24.5-megapixel sensor, 273 focus points and an ISO range of 100-51200. Both cameras also feature a 3.69 million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder with 100 percent frame coverage and 0.8x magnification. As far as shipping is concerned, the Z7 will start selling from 27 September onwards while the cheaper Z6 will arrive only in November.

Along with these two new mirrorless cameras, Nikon also debuted a new Z mount system which includes a 24-70mm f/4 kit lens which can be bought for $999.95, with a minimum focus distance of under 12-inches. A 35mm and 50 mm prime lens will also be available but you might have to wait till October to get hold of the 50mm.

tags


3 supercool e-governance apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

also see

NewsTracker

Sony's full-frame A7III mirrorless camera comes to India at a price of Rs 1,64,990

Mar 15, 2018

Ask Nimesh Thakkar of Nikon's India Technical Office (West),

Aug 21, 2010

Nikon sticks to camera guns while rivals reload in other sectors

Nov 12, 2013

Nikon cuts full-year profit target as camera sales slump

Aug 10, 2013

5 simple tips to choose the right D-SLR camera

Oct 10, 2017

Nikon announces mirrorless Nikon 1 V3 with hybrid AF system and 20fps continuous shooting

Mar 13, 2014

science

Polar Ice

NASA's satellite 'ICESat-2' tracking Earth's polar ice to launch this September

Aug 23, 2018

Aeolus

European space agency launches satellite 'Aeolus' to improve weather forecasting

Aug 23, 2018

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is 'pure poison' claims Harvard professor, but is it really true?

Aug 23, 2018

Chemical Engineering

IIT engineers convert invasive weed to activated carbon to treat toxic waste

Aug 23, 2018