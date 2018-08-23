Camera market giant Nikon just took the wraps off its brand new full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Z7 and the Z6. The Nikon Z7 being the flagship model is priced at $3,399.95, while the Z6 has been priced at $1,995.95.

Launched primary to take on Sony's mirrorless offerings, A7III and A7RIII. The Nikon Z7 and the Z6 both share an identical design but differ in certain areas like megapixel count, focus points and ISO reach.

As mentioned in a report by The Verge, Nikon here is not only trying to surpass Canon when it comes to specs but is directly trying to compete with Sony who is definitely the forerunner when it comes to mirrorless cameras.

Moving on features, the Z7 gets a 45.7-megapixel sensor, 493 focus points and an ISO range of 64-25600. The Z6, on the other hand, features a standard 24.5-megapixel sensor, 273 focus points and an ISO range of 100-51200. Both cameras also feature a 3.69 million-dot OLED electronic viewfinder with 100 percent frame coverage and 0.8x magnification. As far as shipping is concerned, the Z7 will start selling from 27 September onwards while the cheaper Z6 will arrive only in November.

Along with these two new mirrorless cameras, Nikon also debuted a new Z mount system which includes a 24-70mm f/4 kit lens which can be bought for $999.95, with a minimum focus distance of under 12-inches. A 35mm and 50 mm prime lens will also be available but you might have to wait till October to get hold of the 50mm.