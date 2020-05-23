Saturday, May 23, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Canada to ramp up COVID-19 testing and tracing, recommend digital app

By Steve Scherer OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will ramp up COVID-19 testing and contact tracing as it gradually lifts restrictions and is working closely with Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google on a mobile phone app to help, the prime minister said on Friday. In his daily news conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government was already helping Ontario, the most populous province, with contact tracing and was open to do the same for the other 12 provinces and territories.


ReutersMay 23, 2020 00:15:58 IST

Canada to ramp up COVID-19 testing and tracing, recommend digital app

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will ramp up COVID-19 testing and contact tracing as it gradually lifts restrictions and is working closely with Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google on a mobile phone app to help, the prime minister said on Friday.

In his daily news conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government was already helping Ontario, the most populous province, with contact tracing and was open to do the same for the other 12 provinces and territories.

Businesses and citizens "need to know that we have a coordinated approach to gradually reopen that is rooted in science, evidence and the ability to rapidly detect and control any future outbreaks," Trudeau said.

Canada's total cases rose to 81,765 on Friday, and deaths were up less than 2% to 6,180, official data showed. With contagion slowing in recent weeks, provinces have begun lifting quarantine restrictions, but in some areas, like Ontario, testing and tracing has lagged.

On May 1, the western province of Alberta rolled out a digital-tracing tool to monitor outbreaks, but it has struggled to get large numbers of people to download it.

The apps are meant to help trace and call people who have come into contact with an individual infected with COVID-19.

Trudeau had not committed to the idea of promoting the use of an app. Critics are concerned that it will undermine civil liberties and privacy.

But on Friday the prime minister said the government would "strongly recommend" the use of an app as soon as Apple and Google offer their tracing technology.

"We are working with a number of different partners on potential apps. We're working closely with Apple and Google on the update," Trudeau said.

Authorities in 23 countries have sought access to their technology, Apple and Google said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Alistair Bell)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

'Like a science experiment': A New York family learns the limits of coronavirus tests

May 08, 2020
'Like a science experiment': A New York family learns the limits of coronavirus tests
'Red zone' Paris under watch, as France prepares to lift lockdown

Newstracker

'Red zone' Paris under watch, as France prepares to lift lockdown

May 08, 2020
Exclusive: Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems

Newstracker

Exclusive: Virus exposes gaping holes in Africa’s health systems

May 08, 2020
What do studies on new coronavirus mutations tell us?

Newstracker

What do studies on new coronavirus mutations tell us?

May 08, 2020
'The government is failing us': Laid-off Americans struggle in coronavirus crisis

Newstracker

'The government is failing us': Laid-off Americans struggle in coronavirus crisis

May 08, 2020
Trump, Pence test negative after White House valet contracts coronavirus

Newstracker

Trump, Pence test negative after White House valet contracts coronavirus

May 08, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020