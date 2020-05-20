Reuters

Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it plans to roll out a version of its cloud-based software that will be modified to suit the needs of healthcare organisations.

While Microsoft is known for general productivity software such as Outlook and the chat app Teams, it also makes more specialised business software such as programs used by customer service agents and artificial intelligence tools that software developers can use to make chat bots.

Microsoft said it will pull all of its technologies together into a package it calls “Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.” The system will allow hospitals to maintain data throughout an interaction with a patient.