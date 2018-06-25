Meizu has not been too active in India as it has been in China. While the smartphone manufacturer seems to have turned on its silent mode, with barely any releases in the current and past year (just the Meizu Pro 7). There’s now a rumour which hints that it's back in the game with a feature-packed budget smartphone.

The Meizu M6T was launched China in May and according to MeizuMatters, it is now headed to India.

The blog indicates that the device will be coming to India soon and that Meizu is in talks with Flipkart to bring this budget smartphone to the country as an exclusive on its e-commerce platform.

Additionally, the same source also points out that smartphone will also be launched with a Reliance Jio plan.

As for the smartphone, its highlight is the dual camera setup that sits at the back. The M6T features a rounded plastic body, which is how Meizu can price it right to sit at top end of the entry-level segment and the bottom-end of the budget segment. It also features a fingerprint reader at the back, meaning that Meizu has the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5 in its crosshairs that is also priced similarly.

As for the hardware specifications, the device is expected to arrive with a 5.7-inch HD+ display (720x1,440 pixels) and a MediaTek MT6750 SoC inside.

The SoC will be paired with three RAM and storage variants.

Launched in China, the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage model is priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs 8,000) while the 4 GB RAM + 32 GB model is priced at CNY 999 with the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model priced at CNY 1,099. The device also supports expandable storage accepting microSD cards of up to 128 GB.

The dual cameras at the back consist of a 13 MP + 2 MP sensors while the front-facing camera gets an 8 MP sensor. Only the primary setup features an LED flash.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE bands, Bluetooth v4.1 and Wi-Fi among the usual stuff. There’s a 3,300 mAh battery that powers all of the above hardware.

Indeed, the Meizu M6T seems like worthy competitor to the Xiaomi Redmi 5, and can be priced competitively considering that the former packs in a dual camera setup and similar hardware.

