Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 15:39 IST

Budget Meizu M6T smartphone rumoured to arrive in India as a Flipkart exclusive

The budget Meizu smartphone was recently launched in China and starts at CNY 799.

Meizu has not been too active in India as it has been in China. While the smartphone manufacturer seems to have turned on its silent mode, with barely any releases in the current and past year (just the Meizu Pro 7). There’s now a rumour which hints that it's back in the game with a feature-packed budget smartphone.

The Meizu M6T was launched China in May and according to MeizuMatters, it is now headed to India.

The Meizu M6T. Image: Meizu.com

The Meizu M6T. Image: Meizu.com

The blog indicates that the device will be coming to India soon and that Meizu is in talks with Flipkart to bring this budget smartphone to the country as an exclusive on its e-commerce platform.

Additionally, the same source also points out that smartphone will also be launched with a Reliance Jio plan.

As for the smartphone, its highlight is the dual camera setup that sits at the back. The M6T features a rounded plastic body, which is how Meizu can price it right to sit at top end of the entry-level segment and the bottom-end of the budget segment. It also features a fingerprint reader at the back, meaning that Meizu has the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5 in its crosshairs that is also priced similarly.

Meizu M6T. Image: Meizu.com

Meizu M6T. Image: Meizu.com

As for the hardware specifications, the device is expected to arrive with a 5.7-inch HD+ display (720x1,440 pixels) and a MediaTek MT6750 SoC inside.

The SoC will be paired with three RAM and storage variants.

Launched in China, the 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage model is priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs 8,000) while the 4 GB RAM + 32 GB model is priced at CNY 999 with the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage model priced at CNY 1,099. The device also supports expandable storage accepting microSD cards of up to 128 GB.

The dual cameras at the back consist of a 13 MP + 2 MP sensors while the front-facing camera gets an 8 MP sensor. Only the primary setup features an LED flash.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE bands, Bluetooth v4.1 and Wi-Fi among the usual stuff. There’s a 3,300 mAh battery that powers all of the above hardware.

Indeed, the Meizu M6T seems like worthy competitor to the Xiaomi Redmi 5, and can be priced competitively considering that the former packs in a dual camera setup and similar hardware.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

NewsTracker

Meizu 16 to be launched in August with in-display fingerprint reader, 8 GB RAM

Jun 18, 2018

science

Conservation

Fifty of the last Spix's macaws to be reintroduced to the wild in Brazil

Jun 25, 2018

Blood Moon

Blood Moon 2018: Century's longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

Jun 25, 2018

Milky Way

Supermassive stars may have been born along with globular clusters: Study

Jun 25, 2018

Kepler

Scientists discover nearly 80 new planetary candidates using K2 data

Jun 24, 2018