Chinese smartphone maker Meizu has launched yet another smartphone, called the Meizu M6T, in its home market, China. It is an entry-level smartphone that packs in dual cameras, is made of plastic and starts from a low CNY 799 (roughly Rs 8,000).

The Meizu M6T will be available in three RAM and storage variants, a 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage (at CNY 799) a 4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage (at CNY 999) and a 4 GB RAM + 64 GB model priced at CNY 1,099.

The device features a rounded design with a glass front featuring a tall, 5.7-inch HD+ display (720x1,440 pixels). The rest of its made from polycarbonate with the dual cameras and the fingerprint reader placed at the back.

Inside, buyers will get a MediaTek MT6750 SoC paired with one of the above mentioned RAM and storage options. All variants do come with expandable storage supporting microSD cards of up to 128 GB as per a report by Gizmochina.

There are dual cameras at the back with a 13 MP + 2 MP sensor setup and an 8 MP shooter at the front for selfies. The primary camera setup also features an LED flash.

The handset supports the usual connectivity options, including 4G LTE bands, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi and is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery.

At this price point, the Meizu M6T makes for a worthy competitor to Xiaomi’s Redmi 5. While Meizu as a brand has not been too active in India, it recently released a new flagship smartphone in the country called the Meizu Pro 7 that packs in two displays, where the second display at the back is used for clicking selfies using the primary camera.