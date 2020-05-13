Wednesday, May 13, 2020Back to
BSNL updates prepaid plans to extend unlimited voice calling, SMS deals for MTNL network

FP TrendingMay 13, 2020 10:37:57 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits on select Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) and Plan Vouchers (PVs). It has been done to include Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) roaming for existing and new customers.

As per a notification by the BSNL Chennai division, the unlimited voice calling benefits have been expanded on the MTNL network for BSNL customers using the Rs 99, Rs 104, Rs 349, and Rs 447 prepaid recharge plans.

Image: Reuters.

These plans come with 250 minutes of voice calls on a daily basis. After the 250 minutes are exhausted, customers will be charged at base plan tariff.

“The voice benefits (if any) under this voucher cannot be used for outgoing calls to premium numbers, IN numbers, international numbers and other chargeable short codes; the subscriber will be charged applicable tariffs for the same,” BSNL said.

Along with the voice calling benefits, BSNL has provided 100 SMS messages per day for the MTNL roaming for existing as well as new customers using STVs including Rs 97, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 199, Rs 247, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 447, Rs 499 and Rs 1,098.

The messaging service is also for those using prepaid vouchers (PVs), and first recharge coupons (FRVs) priced at Rs 106, Rs 107, Rs 153, Rs 186, Rs 365, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, Rs 997, Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999.

Last month, BSNL had extended the Rs 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan that it had introduced on a promotional basis in February to 29 June. The plan, which offers 100 GB data benefits with up to 20 Mbps speeds, was originally scheduled to expire on 31 March.

