FP Trending

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the Rs 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan that it had introduced on a promotional basis in February to 29 June.

The plan, which offers 100 GB data benefits with up to 20 Mbps speeds, was scheduled to expire on 31 March.

The state-run telecom operator has updated the plan details on its website.

The Rs 499 plan offers up to 20 Mbps speed till 100 GB CUL, after which the speed reduces to 2 Mbps. It comes with unlimited data download and unlimited local as well as STD calls to any network. The ISD calling rate is Rs 1.20.

However, this plan does not have include an Amazon Prime subscription that comes at a price of Rs 999 for a year. An Amazon Prime subscription is available for BSNL customers on some of its other plans.

BSNL, on 20 March, had also announced a "Work@Home” promotional broadband plan for its landline customers free of cost. It has been launched to encourage people to work from home to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus.

The plan offers up to 10 Mbps download speed with a cap of 5 GB per day. Once the limit is reached, the speed will drop to 1 Mbps per day.

