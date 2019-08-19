tech2 News Staff

BSNL has come out with a series of aggresive mobile data plans to stay relevant in the industry which is dominated by the likes of Jio and Airtel. Today BSNL has revising the validity and free data limits to its long-term Rs 1,098 plan.

While the plan still offers unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day but it ditches the daily limit on data and instead lets users use the 375 GB data with uncapped usage per day. Once the 375 GB data quota ends, the speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps. The validity of the pack has been reduced to 75 days, which is slightly less than earlier three months.

BSNL previously offered unlimited calls on its prepaid plans including plans that cost Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699. According to a Telecom Talk report, these unlimited calls will be restricted to only 250 free outgoing minutes per day. After these 250 minutes are exhausted, users will be charged 1 paisa per second, which is the base tariff. After midnight, these minutes will be restored back and the minutes that were not utilised the previous day will not be carried forward.

BSNL has also revised the Abhinandan-151 plan which previously used to offer 1 GB data. After revision, this plan will now offer 1.5 GB data daily along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 24 days.

