Monday, August 19, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

BSNL revises its Rs 1,098 plan by giving uncapped 375 GB data but reducing validity

BSNL has also revised the Abhinandan-151 plan which previously used to offer 1 GB data


tech2 News StaffAug 19, 2019 21:37:06 IST

BSNL has come out with a series of aggresive mobile data plans to stay relevant in the industry which is dominated by the likes of Jio and Airtel. Today BSNL has revising the validity and free data limits to its long-term Rs 1,098 plan.

BSNL revises its Rs 1,098 plan by giving uncapped 375 GB data but reducing validity

A woman speaks on her mobile phone in front of the logo of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) painted on a wall outside its office in Kolkata, India, August 24, 2017. Reuters

While the plan still offers unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day but it ditches the daily limit on data and instead lets users use the 375 GB data with uncapped usage per day. Once the 375 GB data quota ends, the speed will be reduced to 40 Kbps. The validity of the pack has been reduced to 75 days, which is slightly less than earlier three months.

BSNL previously offered unlimited calls on its prepaid plans including plans that cost Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699. According to a Telecom Talk report, these unlimited calls will be restricted to only 250 free outgoing minutes per day. After these 250 minutes are exhausted, users will be charged 1 paisa per second, which is the base tariff. After midnight, these minutes will be restored back and the minutes that were not utilised the previous day will not be carried forward.

BSNL has also revised the Abhinandan-151 plan which previously used to offer 1 GB data. After revision, this plan will now offer 1.5 GB data daily along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 24 days.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

BSNL

BSNL introduces 250-minute FUP to some of its unlimited calling plans: Report

Aug 05, 2019
BSNL introduces 250-minute FUP to some of its unlimited calling plans: Report
Govt plans to transfer BSNL land, loans to SPV to make state-owned teleco debt-free; union alleges undervaluation of assets

NewsTracker

Govt plans to transfer BSNL land, loans to SPV to make state-owned teleco debt-free; union alleges undervaluation of assets

Aug 08, 2019
Cash-strapped BSNL reviews outsourced functions to save cost; faces Rs 800 cr revenue-expense gap: CMD PK Purwar

NewsTracker

Cash-strapped BSNL reviews outsourced functions to save cost; faces Rs 800 cr revenue-expense gap: CMD PK Purwar

Aug 06, 2019
Jammu and Kashmir limping back to normalcy, say reports; communication centres set up for use by locals

NewsTracker

Jammu and Kashmir limping back to normalcy, say reports; communication centres set up for use by locals

Aug 10, 2019
Reliance Jio adds 82.6 lakh users in June; subscriber churn continues for Vodafone Idea, Airtel: TRAI data

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio adds 82.6 lakh users in June; subscriber churn continues for Vodafone Idea, Airtel: TRAI data

Aug 19, 2019
Reliance Industries' shares see biggest intraday gain in a decade; rivals hit by disruption fears

NewsTracker

Reliance Industries' shares see biggest intraday gain in a decade; rivals hit by disruption fears

Aug 13, 2019

science

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 1: Getting started and choosing the right astronomy gear

Aug 19, 2019
IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

3D Bioprinting

IIT researchers 3D print human organs, implants using bio-ink made from Muga silk

Aug 16, 2019