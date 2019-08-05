Monday, August 05, 2019Back to
BSNL introduces 250-minute FUP to some of its unlimited calling plans: Report

In this BSNL revision, after the 250 minutes of free calling are exhausted, users will be charged 1 p/sec.


tech2 News StaffAug 05, 2019 13:45:29 IST

In a competitive telecom market like ours, every player is coming up with different subscription plans with aggressive prices to take on their competitors. State-owned BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd.) has, however, struggled to keep up with the competition.

Further signs of struggle come in the form of an update to select BSNL prepaid plans, which will be dropping unlimited voice calling in favour of a 250-minute FUP (fair usage policy). Other telcos like Jio and Airtel migrated from FUP to truly unlimited voice calling at least two years ago.

A man speaks on his mobile phone as he walks past a Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) advertisement painted on a wall. Image: Reuters.

According to Telecom Talk, BSNL previously offered unlimited calls on its prepaid plans including plans that cost Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1,699. According to the report, these unlimited calls will be restricted to only 250 free outgoing minutes per day. After these 250 minutes are exhausted, users will be charged 1 paisa per second, which is the base tariff. After midnight, these minutes will be restored back and the minutes that were not utilised the previous day will not be carried forward.

BSNL has also revised the Abhinandan-151 plan which previously used to offer 1 GB data. After revision, this plan will now offer 1.5 GB data daily along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 24 days.

