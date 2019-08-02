Friday, August 02, 2019Back to
Vodafone revises Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan to now offer 2.5 GB of daily data

Earlier, the Rs 255 prepaid recharge offered 2 GB of daily data which has been bumped with 500 MB


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2019 14:25:56 IST

Vodafone is introducing changes to its popular prepaid plans to tackle rivals by providing more affordable data. Its existing Rs 255 prepaid plan that used to offer 2 GB of daily data has now been revised to offer 2.5 GB of data per day.

Vodafone store. Image: Reuters

Vodafone had recently introduced a Rs 229 prepaid plan with 2 GB of daily data. Since the Rs 255 plan already offered 2 GB daily data, the company had to bump up the daily data quota.

Coming back to the upgraded prepaid plan, customers will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 daily SMSes. The plan has a validity of 28 days. According to TelecomTalk, it also gives the customers a subscription to Vodafone Play. The subscription gives them access to Live TV, Movies and more than 10,000 shows.

In contrast, Reliance Jio offers 2 GB of daily data in its Rs 199 prepaid plan and 3 GB of daily data in its Rs 299 prepaid plan. Whereas, Bharti Airtel’s Rs 249 prepaid plan offers 2 GB of data per day and it also has a Rs 299 plan that offers 2.5 GB of daily data along with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

