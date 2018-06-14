Indian telecom company BSNL has introduced new offers for its subscribers on the occasion of Eid. The company has introduced a new Eid Mubarak plan priced at Rs 786 that is valid during the month of Ramzan in June.

BSNL tweeted about the new plan with a tagline that says "Iss Eid, Khushiyan hongi Dugni" accompanied by an Eid Mubarak greeting for its users. The prepaid offer provides free 2 GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling options in the recharge pack.

The Eid Mubarak STV 786 plan is valid for 150 days. The free voice call has been extended to Mumbai and Delhi circle as the company generally excluded these cities from the free calling list. Now, users recharging with the Rs 786 Eid Mubarak pack will be allowed to make free voice calls to Delhi and Mumbai.

The offer when summed up provides 300 GB of data and free voice calling for 150 days, which is similar to the Rs 1,999 data pack provide by Reliance Jio. The Rs 1,999 data pack provides 125 GB and comes with a validity of 180 days. It also includes free voice calling and 100 SMS per day.

Unlimited calls for unlimited talks with an attractive data plan #STV786 on the occasion of #Eid. Speak out your Heart Loud wherever you are in the nation. Spread the sweetness and grab this #BSNLSTVOffer now. pic.twitter.com/FmIZwHg07c — BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) June 14, 2018

A report on Telecom Talk mentions another FIFA World Cup 2018 data pack launched by the company on 14 June. The Rs 149 data pack valid for 28 days from 14 June (to 15 July) will provide 4 GB data per day. This pack doesn't come with the free SMS and calling benefits. Earlier, the company had introduced IPL plan that offered 153 GB for 51 days.

Reliance Jio has also recently revamped its data plan bringing the price to a new low. The company is now offering 2 GB data per day on recharging with Rs 98. The Rs 399 plan is priced at Rs 299 and provides 3 GB data per day (252 GB total), unlimited calling and 100 free SMS for 84 days. More details about the new packs can be found here.

