Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a long-term prepaid plan voucher for Rs 2,399. The validity of this plan voucher is 600 days and it has been introduced in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

The voucher offers unlimited voice calls with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 250 minutes, besides 100 free SMS messages per day. However, customers will not get any data benefits under this plan.

Those who buy this will also get access personalised ring back tones (PRBT) but only for the first 60 days from the date of recharge.

BSNL Chennai on Monday announced on Twitter that it has withdrawn Rs 149 and Rs 725 plans in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles under GSM postpaid mobile services.

The telco in May launched the Rs 2,399 and Rs 699 prepaid plan voucher in Chhattisgarh circle. Under the Rs 699 plan, customers are given 250 minutes talktime per day and 100 daily SMS for 180 days. They also get 0.5GB data per day. On the other hand, the Rs 2,399 plan offers 250 minutes talktime daily and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is 600 days and it does not provide any data benefit.



BSNL revised unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits on select Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) and Plan Vouchers (PVs) around two months back.

The Chennai division of the telco expanded voice calling benefits for the Rs 99, Rs 104, Rs 349, and Rs 447 recharge plans. It also 100 SMS per day for the MTNL roaming for existing as well as new customers using STVs including Rs 97, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 199, Rs 247, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 447, Rs 499 and Rs 1,098 plans.