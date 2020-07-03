Friday, July 03, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

BSNL introduces a Rs 2,399 prepaid plan voucher in Chennai, Tamil Nadu circles with a validity of 600 days

The new BSNL voucher offers unlimited voice calls with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 250 minutes, besides 100 free SMS messages per day.


FP TrendingJul 03, 2020 17:25:03 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with a long-term prepaid plan voucher for Rs 2,399. The validity of this plan voucher is 600 days and it has been introduced in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

The voucher offers unlimited voice calls with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 250 minutes, besides 100 free SMS messages per day. However, customers will not get any data benefits under this plan.

BSNL introduces a Rs 2,399 prepaid plan voucher in Chennai, Tamil Nadu circles with a validity of 600 days

BSNL Chennai on Monday announced that it has withdrawn Rs 149 and Rs 725 plans in Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Image: Reuters.

Those who buy this will also get access personalised ring back tones (PRBT) but only for the first 60 days from the date of recharge.

BSNL Chennai on Monday announced on Twitter that it has withdrawn Rs 149 and Rs 725 plans in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles under GSM postpaid mobile services.

The telco in May launched the Rs 2,399 and Rs 699 prepaid plan voucher in Chhattisgarh circle. Under the Rs 699 plan, customers are given 250 minutes talktime per day and 100 daily SMS for 180 days. They also get 0.5GB data per day. On the other hand, the Rs 2,399 plan offers 250 minutes talktime daily and 100 SMS per day. The validity of this plan is 600 days and it does not provide any data benefit.


BSNL revised unlimited voice calling and SMS benefits on select Special Tariff Vouchers (STVs) and Plan Vouchers (PVs) around two months back.

The Chennai division of the telco expanded voice calling benefits for the Rs 99, Rs 104, Rs 349, and Rs 447 recharge plans. It also 100 SMS per day for the MTNL roaming for existing as well as new customers using STVs including Rs 97, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 199, Rs 247, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 447, Rs 499 and Rs 1,098 plans.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

No salary, no COVID-19 healthcare, no PPEs: At State-run BSNL, workers say feel 'abandoned'; experts warn of govt losing moral authority

Jun 26, 2020
No salary, no COVID-19 healthcare, no PPEs: At State-run BSNL, workers say feel 'abandoned'; experts warn of govt losing moral authority

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020