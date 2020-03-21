Amid coronavirus crisis, BSNL offers landline subscribers free broadband to support work from home initiative

Many companies have asked their employees to work from home in view of the coronavirus pandemic. One of the major requirements for seamless functioning while at home is proper internet connectivity. To address this requirement, the State-run telecom operator BSNL has introduced a Work@home broadband plan free of cost.

The internet connectivity will be available across all circles but only those BSNL subscribers who already have a landline connection will be able to use it.

Under the scheme, subscribers will be provided with 5 gb daily data at 10 mbps. Once the limit is reached, the speed will come down to 1 mbps per day. There is no Fair Usage Policy attached to the plan.

Vivek Banzal, director CFA of BSNL Board, said that the company has announced the programme to promote the work from home initiative amid various mechanisms being undertaken by the government to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

This plan is particularly useful in current situations where social distancing is very important to contain the spread of COVID-19, he added.

According to Banzal, people can use the service either to work from home, educate from home, buy grocery online or anything that can minimize the need to go outdoors for availing essential needs.

After the expiry of the promotional period, existing customers under the plan will be migrated to regular plans as per their usages.

To subscribe to this new plan, customers need to dial BSNL’s toll free number 1800-345-1504 and give their consent.

