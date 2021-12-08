Wednesday, December 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Brightest comet of 2021 to pass by Earth on 12 Dec; here's all you need to know

The comet is travelling at a speed of 158,084 miles per hour (71 kilometres per second), but due to its distance from the Earth, it will appear as a slow-moving object to observers


FP TrendingDec 08, 2021 17:20:53 IST

Astronomy enthusiasts will get a limited window to view the brightest comet this year. The Leonard comet, also known as Comet C/2021 A1 will pass by Earth on 12 December.

The Leonard comet was first discovered in January this year around the planet Jupiter. On 24 November, it was spotted at the heart of the Whale Galaxy, also known as  NGC 4631. On 12 December, the comet will pass by Earth at a distance of 21.7 million miles (34.9 million km).

As per SkyandTelescope, the comet is passing the earth after a 35,000-year pilgrimage from the outer solar system. Comet Leonard will reach perihelion (closest approach to the Sun) on January 03, 2022.

The comet is travelling at a speed of 158,084 miles per hour or 71 kilometres per second, but due to its distance from the Earth, it will appear as a slow-moving object to observers.

Stargazers may spot the bright comet for a couple of hours before sunrise low in the east-northeast sky through the constellations Coma Berenices, Serpens Caput and Boötes. While there is doubt about whether the comet will be visible to the naked eye, The Virtual Telescope Project will be livestreaming the celestial event from its Rome observatory.

As per CNN, Greg Leonard is the first astronomer to discover the comet. He spotted the celestial object in January at the Mount Lemmon Observatory. At the time, the celestial object was 149.565 million kilometres from the Sun.

Why brightest comet this month?

The reason behind the brightness of the comet could be its orbit itself, according to news reports. According to the astronomers, Comet Leonard, which is travelling in a closed orbit, probably visited the territory of the sun about 70,000 years ago.

As the comet was far away from sun rays for so long so, gases like carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and carbon monoxide could have frozen into it. The gases are now vapourising and giving it a high brightness.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Life outside Earth? Philae's comet may host alien 'life', say astronomers

Jul 07, 2015
Life outside Earth? Philae's comet may host alien 'life', say astronomers
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
New type of Trojan asteroid discovered near Jupiter has an orbit like an asteroid but the tail of a comet

trojan asteroid

New type of Trojan asteroid discovered near Jupiter has an orbit like an asteroid but the tail of a comet

May 27, 2020
Researchers forecast view of solar eclipse before the event using supercomputers

solar eclipse

Researchers forecast view of solar eclipse before the event using supercomputers

Aug 19, 2017
SpaceX's Starlink satellite fleet photobombs rare sightings of Neowise comet by astronomers

Starlink

SpaceX's Starlink satellite fleet photobombs rare sightings of Neowise comet by astronomers

Jul 27, 2020
We might have a second interstellar visitor: astronomers discover unknown object entering our solar system

interstellar

We might have a second interstellar visitor: astronomers discover unknown object entering our solar system

Sep 13, 2019

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021