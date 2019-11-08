Friday, November 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Brave browser, Elixxir among other digital privacy focussed products highlighted at Web Summit

Brendan Eich hopes Brave will have 10 million users by year's end, although he would have to double or even triple before it could generate revenues


Agence France-PresseNov 08, 2019 11:30:50 IST

Whistleblowers and digital pioneers have long been sounding the alarm about abuses of our privacy online. Now, a slew of tech entrepreneurs are bidding to turn growing consciousness about the problem into a money-making industry and many showcased their skills at this week's Web Summit in Lisbon.

"Undeniably, with the new tensions that exist, obviously there is a movement among people to regain their right to privacy," organiser Paddy Cosgrave told AFP.

"Providing personalised encryption at the level of the device, so that any keystroke on your device is unreadable by a third party … is booming. There are many companies trying to make progress in this space," Cosgrave said.

"I believe there is an entire new industry around digital identity, data ownership, data management and data monetisation for yourself," said American Brittany Kaiser who helped lift the lid on data abuses at Cambridge Analytica which last year found itself embroiled in a scandal involving the misuse of Facebook data.

Kaiser's work at Cambridge Analytica is also a subject of a Netflix documentary, The Great Hack.

Brave browser, Elixxir among other digital privacy focussed products highlighted at Web Summit

Representational image.

Blow the whistle

Kaiser co-created a foundation "Own your data" in order to "blow the whistle on the whole industry" and denounce abuses of companies harvesting data without web users' explicit knowledge.

She warned that "it's going to be hard to get to the point of mass adoption" of products and services designed to allay privacy fears but sees a "wave of momentum" after a year-and-a-half of campaigning.

Brendan Eich, founder of the Brave browser, as well as Mozilla and Firefox and the man behind JavaScript, observed: "small minorities can move markets, and that's happening".

The way ahead is "privacy by default," said Eich, touting data protection and adblock capabilities as key Brave attributes.

Eich hopes Brave will have 10 million users by year's end, although he said that would have to double or even triple before it could generate revenues from opt-in online ads.

US "godfather of crypto" currencies, David Chaum, meanwhile said he believed the digital world has reached a key juncture.

"This is like a kind of a historic moment. I think if you look at smartphones, the killer app is clearly messaging integrated with payments.

'Shocking' scale

Chaum is behind Elixxir, which seeks to offer digital privacy by deploying a mobile messaging app partnered with a virtual payment vehicle along the lines of Chinese behemoth Tencent's We Chat platform, securing communications through blockchain protection.

Briton David Chance also wants to take digital privacy to another level having left Google to launch a startup, yourself.online, offering retrieval of data which has remained in the public sphere without user consent.

"The most shocking thing is the scale of the problem," says Chance. "We find personal data for about 80 percent of the people that sign up for our service. That could be a phone number, an email address or a date of birth.

"Companies are gathering up information that we kind of left as our online footprints and are using this to determine whether somebody gets a job, credit or a mortgage."

Following criticism for not doing enough to secure user data, Facebook recently promised to bring end-to-end encryption to its Messenger platform, as is already the case with WhatsApp.

Jay Sullivan, whom Facebook recruited earlier this year as Messenger's director of product management and privacy and integrity issues, says data protection is now a basic requirement, a decade after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg suggested privacy was no longer a "social norm" or indeed to be expected.

Eich said consent is key.

"People don't like (being tracked). They think, 'I feel like some creeper is stalking me. I feel abused'," he said.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

Facebook

Facebook's plans for new encryption measures on Messenger could annoy law enforcement

Nov 06, 2019
Facebook's plans for new encryption measures on Messenger could annoy law enforcement
Apple launches a redesigned privacy page that details how it 'protects your data'

Apple

Apple launches a redesigned privacy page that details how it 'protects your data'

Nov 07, 2019
WhatsApp hack: Onus lies on govt to come clean considering those compromised are 'anti-establishment operators'

WhatsApp Hack

WhatsApp hack: Onus lies on govt to come clean considering those compromised are 'anti-establishment operators'

Nov 03, 2019
Google Go's Incognito new mode will now keep your search experience private

Google Go

Google Go's Incognito new mode will now keep your search experience private

Oct 24, 2019
Two former Twitter employees have been accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

Twitter

Two former Twitter employees have been accused of spying for Saudi Arabia

Nov 07, 2019
Facebook uses experimental deepfake-like tech to anonymise faces in videos

Facebook

Facebook uses experimental deepfake-like tech to anonymise faces in videos

Oct 28, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019