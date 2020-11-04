FP Trending

German company Blaupunkt is widening its audio device range in India. The recent addition to the products is it’s BTW Air wireless earphones that is part of the true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup. These earphones have been launched in India at the price of Rs 3,990. It is currently on sale on an e-commerce site and is likely to be available on Blaupunkt Audio India’s website in the coming days. Another attention drawing feature of the earphones is that on the dedicated page of the Blaupunkt BTW Air on Flipkart, it is currently being sold at the discounted rate of Rs 2999, thus making it the most affordable earphone offered by the company in the country.

One of the most highlighted features of the product is the total 15 hours of battery backup with the charging case that is being touted by the firm. The Blaupunkt BTW Air comes in a black colour case and the lightweight product is also available in the same hue. The earphone supports Siri and Google Assistant. It uses Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. The earbuds are expected to pose as rivals to the Redmi and Realme wireless earphones that fall in the same price range in India. While each Blaupunkt earbud offers a battery life of four hours on a single charge, the charging case is touted to offer a 500 mAh battery. The miniscule design makes the device convenient to sport and its touch controls can be used to play and pause, as well as shuffle music or answer a phone call.

This comes after the October launch of Blaupunkt wireless earphones BTW Pro+ in the Indian market. At Rs 6,999, the device featured HD Sound, Qualcomm Aptx audio, wireless charging, dual mic and dual microphones. It offered 16-bit music quality and external noise cancellation during calls.