Wednesday, November 04, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS earphones with 15-hours battery launched in India at Rs 3,990

The earphone supports Siri and Google Assistant and for connectivity, it offers Bluetooth 5.


FP TrendingNov 04, 2020 17:58:24 IST

German company Blaupunkt is widening its audio device range in India. The recent addition to the products is it’s BTW Air wireless earphones that is part of the true wireless stereo (TWS) lineup. These earphones have been launched in India at the price of Rs 3,990. It is currently on sale on an e-commerce site and is likely to be available on Blaupunkt Audio India’s website in the coming days. Another attention drawing feature of the earphones is that on the dedicated page of the Blaupunkt BTW Air on Flipkart, it is currently being sold at the discounted rate of Rs 2999, thus making it the most affordable earphone offered by the company in the country.

Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS earphones with 15-hours battery launched in India at Rs 3,990

Blaupunkt BTW Air TWS earphones

One of the most highlighted features of the product is the total 15 hours of battery backup with the charging case that is being touted by the firm. The Blaupunkt BTW Air comes in a black colour case and the lightweight product is also available in the same hue. The earphone supports Siri and Google Assistant. It uses Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. The earbuds are expected to pose as rivals to the Redmi and Realme wireless earphones that fall in the same price range in India. While each Blaupunkt earbud offers a battery life of four hours on a single charge, the charging case is touted to offer a 500 mAh battery. The miniscule design makes the device convenient to sport and its touch controls can be used to play and pause, as well as shuffle music or answer a phone call.

This comes after the October launch of Blaupunkt wireless earphones BTW Pro+ in the Indian market. At Rs 6,999, the device featured HD Sound, Qualcomm Aptx audio, wireless charging, dual mic and dual microphones. It offered 16-bit music quality and external noise cancellation during calls.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Buds Air Pro Review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Buds Air Pro Review: Budget wireless earphones with ANC

Nov 02, 2020
Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Buds Air Pro Review: Budget wireless earphones with ANC
HMD launches Essential Wireless Headphones with 40 hours battery life

Nokia Essential Wireless Headphones

HMD launches Essential Wireless Headphones with 40 hours battery life

Oct 21, 2020

science

Deep ozone hole over Antarctica to stick around till end-November after September peak

Ozone Hole

Deep ozone hole over Antarctica to stick around till end-November after September peak

Nov 04, 2020
Advances in energy storage tech needed for renewable energy to take off: Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu

Renewable Energy

Advances in energy storage tech needed for renewable energy to take off: Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu

Nov 04, 2020
Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Asteroids

Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Nov 03, 2020
An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Building social, ecological resilience of the city's Eastern waterfront

Biodiversity by the Bay

An architecture student’s vision for a greener Mumbai: Building social, ecological resilience of the city's Eastern waterfront

Nov 03, 2020