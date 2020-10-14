Wednesday, October 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Blaupunkt BTW Pro Plus wireless earphones launched in India at Rs 6,999

The earphones feature HD Sound, Qualcomm Aptx audio, wireless charging, dual mic, and dual microphones.


FP TrendingOct 14, 2020 14:07:27 IST

Blaupunkt has launched its wireless earphones BTW Pro+ in the Indian market. The earphones are priced at Rs 6,999. It features HD Sound, Qualcomm Aptx audio, wireless charging, dual mic, and dual microphones. These will also provide external noise cancellation during calls. The earphones feature Qualcomm AptX audio technology that support 16-bit music quality. Also, the dual mic system will help one mic deal with talking function while the other mic focuses on noise cancellation.

The earphones have been styled by IPX7 that makes it sweat proof as well as waterproof, thereby making the products suitable for gym or heavy exercise. These will be resistant to the rain too.

Blaupunkt BTW Pro Plus wireless earphones launched in India at Rs 6,999

Blaupunkt BTW Pro Plus

Each ear comes with a 70 mAh battery coupled with a 740 mAh battery case. The firm is offering a standby time of 120 hours and playtime of 36 hours.

The BTW Pro+ will support Apple and Google Voice Assistants which can be used to set appointments, make calls, turn up the volume, among others. It also offers hassle-free pairing with smartphones. This will ensure that you can pick up a call without having to take the phone out of your pocket.

The earphones come after Blaupunkt launched its line of Soundbars in India. Sukhesh Madaan, CEO of Blaupunkt Audio India said, “Blaupunkt has always tried to meet the standards of Indian market and expectations of the consumers. The competition in the Audio segment for Wireless Bluetooth earphones and headphones is already very high. And now, Blaupunkt with their 20+ years of experience in the Indian market and innovation is all set to raise the standards of audio experience.”

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Sennheiser

Sennheiser launches new HD 250BT wireless headphones, CX 120BT wireless earphones in India

Oct 07, 2020
Sennheiser launches new HD 250BT wireless headphones, CX 120BT wireless earphones in India
The Best Gadgets You Can Buy During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020

The Best Gadgets You Can Buy During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020

Oct 09, 2020
IPU B.Tech counselling: Last date for registration extended till 14 Oct, apply at ipu.ac.in

NewsTracker

IPU B.Tech counselling: Last date for registration extended till 14 Oct, apply at ipu.ac.in

Oct 13, 2020
Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Black Holes

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Oct 06, 2020
Steep decline of Great Barrier Reef corals over past 25 years, irreversible: Study

Coral Conservation

Steep decline of Great Barrier Reef corals over past 25 years, irreversible: Study

Oct 14, 2020
Oppo gears up to launch its first smart TVs at inaugural event in Shanghai on 19 Oct

Oppo Smart TVs

Oppo gears up to launch its first smart TVs at inaugural event in Shanghai on 19 Oct

Oct 13, 2020

science

Nobel laureate Mario Molina dies at 77, after sounding alarm for ozone layer depletion in 1974

Ozone Scientist

Nobel laureate Mario Molina dies at 77, after sounding alarm for ozone layer depletion in 1974

Oct 14, 2020
Steep decline of Great Barrier Reef corals over past 25 years, irreversible: Study

Coral Conservation

Steep decline of Great Barrier Reef corals over past 25 years, irreversible: Study

Oct 14, 2020
Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

iPhones

Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

Oct 14, 2020
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, Starman make their first close approach of Mars

Tesla Roadster

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, Starman make their first close approach of Mars

Oct 13, 2020