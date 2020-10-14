FP Trending

Blaupunkt has launched its wireless earphones BTW Pro+ in the Indian market. The earphones are priced at Rs 6,999. It features HD Sound, Qualcomm Aptx audio, wireless charging, dual mic, and dual microphones. These will also provide external noise cancellation during calls. The earphones feature Qualcomm AptX audio technology that support 16-bit music quality. Also, the dual mic system will help one mic deal with talking function while the other mic focuses on noise cancellation.

The earphones have been styled by IPX7 that makes it sweat proof as well as waterproof, thereby making the products suitable for gym or heavy exercise. These will be resistant to the rain too.

Each ear comes with a 70 mAh battery coupled with a 740 mAh battery case. The firm is offering a standby time of 120 hours and playtime of 36 hours.

The BTW Pro+ will support Apple and Google Voice Assistants which can be used to set appointments, make calls, turn up the volume, among others. It also offers hassle-free pairing with smartphones. This will ensure that you can pick up a call without having to take the phone out of your pocket.

The earphones come after Blaupunkt launched its line of Soundbars in India. Sukhesh Madaan, CEO of Blaupunkt Audio India said, “Blaupunkt has always tried to meet the standards of Indian market and expectations of the consumers. The competition in the Audio segment for Wireless Bluetooth earphones and headphones is already very high. And now, Blaupunkt with their 20+ years of experience in the Indian market and innovation is all set to raise the standards of audio experience.”