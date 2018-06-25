Blackberry recently announced the Blackberry KEY2 with Android Oreo 8.1, making a number of Blackberry KEYOne owners anxious about when they would be receiving an update. To their relief, a new report reveals that the update may arrive later this week.

According to a report by GSMArena, a Canadian carrier named Rogers has revealed that Blackberry will begin rolling the update starting on 28 June. The carrier had recently rolled out a minor update preparing the KEYOne for an upgrade to Android Oreo and it seems to be finally ready.

Users of the smartphone in Canada, therefore, could expect to see the update soon, though users in India and the US might have to wait a little longer as there isn't an official time-frame mentioned just yet.

As far as specifications go, the BlackBerry KEYOne features a 4.5-inch IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. The phone also comes with a healthy, 3,505 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. On the camera front, the phone comes with a 12 MP large pixel (1.55 um) f/2.0 primary camera powered by the Sony IMX 378 sensor, while the front houses a f/2.2 8 MP lens. The camera is capable of shooting up to 4K 30 fps footage.

