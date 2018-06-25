Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 17:07 IST

Blackberry KEYOne users could start receiving an Android Oreo update soon

A Canadian carrier has revealed that Blackberry will begin rolling the update starting on 28 June.

Blackberry recently announced the Blackberry KEY2 with Android Oreo 8.1, making a number of Blackberry KEYOne owners anxious about when they would be receiving an update. To their relief, a new report reveals that the update may arrive later this week.

The BlackBerry KEYOne was launched last year running Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

The BlackBerry KEYOne was launched last year running Android Nougat 7.1 out of the box. Image: tech2/ Rehan Hooda

According to a report by GSMArena, a Canadian carrier named Rogers has revealed that Blackberry will begin rolling the update starting on 28 June. The carrier had recently rolled out a minor update preparing the KEYOne for an upgrade to Android Oreo and it seems to be finally ready.

Users of the smartphone in Canada, therefore, could expect to see the update soon, though users in India and the US might have to wait a little longer as there isn't an official time-frame mentioned just yet.

As far as specifications go, the BlackBerry KEYOne features a 4.5-inch IPS display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor. The phone also comes with a healthy, 3,505 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. On the camera front, the phone comes with a 12 MP large pixel (1.55 um) f/2.0 primary camera powered by the Sony IMX 378 sensor, while the front houses a f/2.2 8 MP lens. The camera is capable of shooting up to 4K 30 fps footage.

You can read our complete review of the Blackberry KEYOne.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

Newstracker

Motorola One Power smartphone expected to come with Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4 GB RAM and a dual rear camera

Jun 11, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with notch and Snapdragon 625 launched in China at CNY 999

Jun 25, 2018

science

Conservation

Fifty of the last Spix's macaws to be reintroduced to the wild in Brazil

Jun 25, 2018

Blood Moon

Blood Moon 2018: Century's longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

Jun 25, 2018

Milky Way

Supermassive stars may have been born along with globular clusters: Study

Jun 25, 2018

Kepler

Scientists discover nearly 80 new planetary candidates using K2 data

Jun 24, 2018