It would seem that after launching the BlackBerry Evolve and BlackBerry EvolveX smartphones a couple of months ago in the western markets, the former is finally going to make way towards the Indian markets. The EvolveX had gone for sale in India on the end of August, and now it seems we have a release date for the EvolveX which is 10 October.

The device will be available exclusively on Amazon for a price of Rs. 24,990. However, for such a price the specs of the device don't look too impressive. For one, it does not have the BlackBerry feel as it lacks the QWERTY keyboard.

Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz, with the Adreno 506 GPU. There is 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, but it does have the option of extending the storage to 2 TB using a micro-SD card.

In the optics department, we see that the device has a 13MP + 13MP dual cameras at the back with dual tone LED flash. On the front, there is a 16 MP sensor with fixed focus. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner on the back and it runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

In terms of connectivity, we see that the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB 2.0 Type-C. The entire setup happens to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery which comes with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0 technology.