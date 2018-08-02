Blackberry Evolve and Evolve X were launched in India today at a price which starts at Rs 24,990 and Rs 34,990, respectively.

Both the phones will be available exclusively on Amazon.in. While the Blackberry Evolve X will be available from the end of August, the Evolve will be available from mid-September.There are a number of launch offers up for grabs including a cashback of Rs 3,950 from Reliance Jio. Other offers include a 5 percent cashback for ICICI bank credit card holders on EMI transactions. This will also include additional launch benefits.

Blackberry Evolve X

The Evolve X fits a 6 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2 TB using the microSD slot. Inside it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The device boasts of a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio and is protected by a 2.5 D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. While smartphones these days are trying to latch on to the almost bezel-less trend, both the Evolve X and Evolve come with chubby strips both on top and bottom of the display.

On top of the display is a 16 MP front-facing camera with a 'selfie flash' while on the back it boasts a 12 MP+13 MP dual camera setup vertically placed near a dual-tone LED flash. The camera also comes equipped with a live bokeh mode.

The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and is equipped with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 as well as wireless charging.

Blackberry Evolve

The more affordable of the two, the BlackBerry Evolve packs 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256 GB using the microSD slot. It runs on an octa-core chipset and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, clocked at 1.8 GHz.

Boasting a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display and an 18:9 aspect ratio, the Evolve is also protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On top of the display is a 16 MP front-facing camera with a 'selfie flash'. On the rear, it boasts a 13 MP+13 MP dual camera setup vertically placed near a dual-tone LED flash.

The device comes powered by 4,000 mAh battery and is equipped with quick charge.

In both Evolve X and Evolve, below the camera unit is a fingerprint sensor to unlock the phone. These devices also support facial recognition to unlock phones and can save up to 3 face datasets.

The sensors available in the phone are proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope and a magnetometer while both handsets are powered by Android Oreo 8.1.