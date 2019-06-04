tech2 News Staff

Gaming smartphones are slowly catching up in India with the rise of games such as PUBG: Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, and Xiaomi, the market leader in India doesn't want to be left out. Black Shark, a company in which Xiaomi is invested in, had announced the Black Shark 2 smartphone earlier last month and the device is now going to go on sale for the first time in India today.

The sale begins at 12.00 pm exclusively on Flipkart's website and the phone has been priced extremely competitively at Rs 39,999, whereas the top-end variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs 49,999.

Black Shark 2: Specifications and Key features

The new Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel. According to a rough translation from the Black Shark website, the screen is pressure sensitive, using something like Apple's 3D Touch. Xiaomi also appears to be saying that the left and right of the screen are independently pressure sensitive and that buttons can be mapped to either side. Apple's iPhones can only detect pressure at one point on the screen at a time, though it's not clear if this is a software limitation or a hardware one.

In addition, the display is said to be designed to reduce screen flicker at low brightness and to improve colour accuracy. The input latency (response to touch input) is also claimed by Black Shark to be the lowest on any smartphone which theoretically, should allow for faster visible response times for hardcore gamers.

At its heart sits Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Similar to its predecessor, the new Black Shark 2 gaming has a vapour cooling chamber for smooth gameplay.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features dual rear cameras at the back having a 48 MP primary camera and a 12 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 20 MP camera for making video calls and taking selfies. The phone has a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports 27 W fast charging. Just like the original Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi has introduced optional accessories that can be attached on the Black Shark 2.

There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner which lets Black Shark stick to a rather clean back, featuring nothing apart from the dual rear-facing cameras and an LED flash.

In addition to all the high-end hardware, there's also the inclusion of what the company fancily calls Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology to improve heat dissipation. Like the ASUS ROG phone (review), we also see a dedicated high-performance mode called 'Ludicrous Mode' which lets gamers push the CPU to 100% and also enables an additional fan inside to help keep temperatures low while gaming at full throttle.

