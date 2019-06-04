Tuesday, June 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Black Shark 2 to start selling on Flipkart today from 12.00 pm onwards

Black Shark 2 has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.

tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2019 10:37:28 IST

Gaming smartphones are slowly catching up in India with the rise of games such as PUBG: Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, and Xiaomi, the market leader in India doesn't want to be left out. Black Shark, a company in which Xiaomi is invested in, had announced the Black Shark 2 smartphone earlier last month and the device is now going to go on sale for the first time in India today.

Black Shark 2 to start selling on Flipkart today from 12.00 pm onwards

Black Shark 2 starts at Rs 39,999 in India. Image: Black Shark China

The sale begins at 12.00 pm exclusively on Flipkart's website and the phone has been priced extremely competitively at Rs 39,999, whereas the top-end variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage carries a price tag of Rs 49,999.

Black Shark 2: Specifications and Key features

The new Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features a 6.39-inch AMOLED panel. According to a rough translation from the Black Shark website, the screen is pressure sensitive, using something like Apple's 3D Touch. Xiaomi also appears to be saying that the left and right of the screen are independently pressure sensitive and that buttons can be mapped to either side. Apple's iPhones can only detect pressure at one point on the screen at a time, though it's not clear if this is a software limitation or a hardware one.

In addition, the display is said to be designed to reduce screen flicker at low brightness and to improve colour accuracy. The input latency (response to touch input) is also claimed by Black Shark to be the lowest on any smartphone which theoretically, should allow for faster visible response times for hardcore gamers.

At its heart sits Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 processor which is paired with either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage. Similar to its predecessor, the new Black Shark 2 gaming has a vapour cooling chamber for smooth gameplay.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Black Shark 2 features dual rear cameras at the back having a 48 MP primary camera and a 12 MP secondary camera. Up front, it has a 20 MP camera for making video calls and taking selfies. The phone has a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh and supports 27 W fast charging. Just like the original Xiaomi Black Shark, Xiaomi has introduced optional accessories that can be attached on the Black Shark 2.

There's also an in-display fingerprint scanner which lets Black Shark stick to a rather clean back, featuring nothing apart from the dual rear-facing cameras and an LED flash.

In addition to all the high-end hardware, there's also the inclusion of what the company fancily calls Liquid Cool 3.0 liquid-cooling technology to improve heat dissipation. Like the ASUS ROG phone (review), we also see a dedicated high-performance mode called 'Ludicrous Mode' which lets gamers push the CPU to 100% and also enables an additional fan inside to help keep temperatures low while gaming at full throttle.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



World Cup 2019: Brett Lee underlines utility of left-arm sling bowler on Select Dugout


Top Stories

latest videos

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Deleted video

Deleted video

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 39,999 while the top-end variant costs Rs 49,999

May 27, 2019
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch highlights: Prices start at Rs 39,999 while the top-end variant costs Rs 49,999
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India today: Here's all you need to know

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India today: Here's all you need to know

May 26, 2019
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch: Here's how and where to catch the event live

Xiaomi

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch: Here's how and where to catch the event live

May 27, 2019
Black Shark 2 with pressure-sensitive display launched in India starting at Rs 39,999

Black Shark

Black Shark 2 with pressure-sensitive display launched in India starting at Rs 39,999

May 27, 2019
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagships compared

Black Shark 2

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 vs Asus ROG Phone vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Gaming flagships compared

May 27, 2019
Black Shark 2 first impressions: Mobile gamers have something to look forward to

Black Shark 2

Black Shark 2 first impressions: Mobile gamers have something to look forward to

May 28, 2019

science

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Heatwave

Heatwave intensifies across India: What's causing it and when will it end?

Jun 04, 2019
High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

monsoon

High-alert called for drought in West, Southern states after pre-monsoon rains fail

Jun 03, 2019
World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Bicycle

World Bicycle Day 2019: The annual holiday celebrates cycling for health, environment

Jun 03, 2019
Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Medicine

Radio-wave therapy targeted liver cancer cells without damaging the healthy ones

Jun 03, 2019