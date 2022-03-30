Ameya Dalvi

We cap our quarterly lists with the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs 75,000 or less than 1000 USD as some may like to put it. You generally don’t see a big shuffle in this segment every quarter, and understandably some of the phones from our previous list have held onto their spots. Some of them have become more affordable though, which is great news if you were considering them. We also have a couple of new additions that offer some exceptional features and power. Time to look at who made the cut this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 75,000 in India

Apple iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 price continues to get more attractive every passing quarter. While its mid variant with 128 GB storage was available in this budget last quarter, you can now purchase its 256 GB storage variant well under 70K. The phone is just the perfect size to be used with one hand. You get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display that is compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. A ceramic glass with oleophobic coating protects it against scratches and smudges. It also has IP68 rated ingress protection.

The phone is powered by Apple’s previous flagship A14 Bionic chip that is still amply powerful with a good headroom for the future. Photography department consists of two 12MP cameras at the back with the primary lens offering OIS (optical image stabilisation), while the secondary is capable of capturing ultra-wide shots. The performance in photography and videography is top notch, as you have come to expect from iPhones. The Apple iPhone 12 launched with iOS 14, and is upgradeable to iOS 15.

Apple iPhone 12 price in India: Rs 67,999 for 256 GB storage

Apple iPhone 13 Mini

If you want a more recent Apple device, you can purchase the smallest of the latest Apple iPhones comfortably in this budget, and again, its 256 GB storage variant. The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is refreshingly compact, and arguably the smallest flagship smartphone around. The availability of a proper flagship device in this form factor without skipping any key feature is a great choice to have for those who like compact phones without compromising on power. It runs the latest iOS 15, and one can expect newer OS updates for another half a decade.

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini is pretty much the iPhone 13 in terms of design, processing power and most of the features, just smaller. It has a sharper 5.4-inch Full HD+ Super Retina XDR OLED screen, compliant with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. At its core is the latest A15 Bionic chip that powers the entire iPhone 13 series. The two 12MP cameras at the back are similar to those found on the iPhone 12 with just a different alignment. The photography performance is at least as good, or slightly better maybe.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini price in India: Rs 69,990 for 256 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Continuing on our theme of compact flagship phones, we have one more to offer from another popular brand. Just like the iPhones above, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 5G too has IP68 rated ingress protection. Speaking of protection, the phone sports an aluminium frame and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ at the front and back. It has a 6.1-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, HDR10+ compliance and 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm’s fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you get 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The phone runs Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.1.

Photography department on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G has a combination of three cameras at the back starting with a 50MP primary camera with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, 12MP ultra-wide camera with Super Steady video support and a 10MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3X Optical zoom. The camera performance is expectedly flagship grade. Like all Android phones in this list, this phone too can record videos up to 8K resolution. A 3700 mAh battery keeps the phone running for a day of moderate use and supports 25W fast charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G price in India: From Rs 72,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

OnePlus 9 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is just days away from release, and that explains the discounts on their current flagship with the right credit/debit cards, making the OnePlus 9 Pro a welcome addition to this list. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO Fluid AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a higher resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels. The HDR10+ compliant screen can display a billion colours and get up to 1300 nits bright. The phone has an elegant design courtesy of a metal frame and a glass body protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front and back.

The rear camera department is quite versatile with a combination of 48MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera with auto-focus, 8MP telephoto camera with OIS for 3.3X optical zoom and a 2MP mono camera. The Hasselblad colour tuning improves the colour accuracy and makes the photos look closer to natural. The cameras manage to capture some impressive images in different lighting and modes. The 16MP front camera is adept at handling selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship grade Snapdragon 888 SoC, and you can get the top variant of this phone with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage comfortably in this budget even without the discount. Its 4500 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 65W Warp charger takes it from 0 to 100% briskly. The phone also supports fast wireless charging. It has IP68 rated ingress protection and runs OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11. OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12 is already available for this phone.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India: Rs 64,999 for 12 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

iQOO 9 Pro 5G

Here’s another fully loaded device from the Vivo sub-brand. The new iQOO 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and you get 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage to go with it. It has a high quality 6.78-inch HDR10+ compliant AMOLED display with 3200 x 1440 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and can display over a billion colour shades. The phone runs Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 out of the box. Did I mention the rear camera department here is absolutely loaded?

You get a 50MP primary camera with Gimbal OIS, accompanied by another 50MP ultra-wide camera with auto-focus and 150-degrees FOV. There’s also a 16MP telephoto camera with OIS that facilitates 2.5X optical zoom. Not to forget the 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G has a 4700 mAh battery that lasts for over a day of moderate use. And here comes the best part, the bundled 120W fast charger claims to charge it fully in just 20 minutes! It also supports 50W fast wireless charging.

iQOO 9 Pro 5G price in India: Rs 64,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.