Ameya Bhise

The list of phones under Rs 30,000 keeps getting better and better every quarter. Other than 5G compliance, you can expect some flagship grade features in most of the chosen handsets this month. That ranges from powerful processors to sleek design to vibrant high refresh rate displays, impressive cameras and more. Time to look at your best options under Rs 30,000 this February.

Best phones to buy under Rs 30,000 in India

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

Xiaomi’s Mi 11X 5G comfortably retains its place in our list. You can get its 8 GB RAM variant in this budget with a few bucks to space. It is powered by a flagship grade Snapdragon 870 SoC and has 128 GB internal storage. It has one of the finest displays around in terms of sharpness and colour accuracy. You get a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED Full HD+ screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ compliance and 1300 nits peak (theoretical) brightness. The display as well as the glass back are protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It has an impressive design and is quite slim measuring less than 8 mm in thickness. Photography department is handled by a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 5MP macro camera. You also get a 20MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It’s 4520 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use, and the bundled 33W fast charger juices it up fully in under an hour. Mi 11X 5G runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G price in India: Rs 27,490 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

iQOO 7 5G

Thanks to a significant price drop, the iQOO 7 5G can now be purchased under Rs 30,000. It is another handset that is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chip, and again, you get its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. It has a 6.62-inch HDR10+ compliant Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling in compatible apps. Just like the Mi 11X, it flaunts a peak brightness of 1300 nits.

The rear camera department is quite versatile, featuring a 48MP primary camera with OIS. Giving it company are a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Its 4400 mAh battery lasts over a day of moderate use comfortably, and the company bundles a 66W fast charger that promises to charge it fully in less than 30 minutes. That’s correct! The iQOO 7 runs Android 11 with FunTouch OS 11, and one can expect two more major Android updates in the future for this device.

iQOO 7 5G price in India: Rs 28,990 for 8 GB RAM/ 256 GB storage

Motorola Edge 20

The Motorola Edge 20 has some truly interesting features that no other phone in this list can brag about. For starters, it is less than 7 mm thin; something incredibly rare in smartphones these days. Its 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display flaunts a 144 Hz refresh rate (another rarity in the segment) along with HDR10+ compliance and capability to display a billion colour shades. It is protected against scratches by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

If you thought that was all, the camera department is helmed by a 108MP primary camera. The support cast is impressive too with a 16MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) that provides 3X optical zoom. Not to forget the 32MP selfie camera that is bound to impress the selfie crowd. This Motorola phone is powered by a fairly potent Snapdragon 778G, and you get 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage to go with it.

Its 4000 mAh battery suffices for a day of moderate use and supports 30W fast charging. It runs Android 11, and like most Motorola phones, you get a clean and near-stock user interface that still appeals to a lot of Android purists. All said and done, the Motorola Edge 20 is an impressive all-round package and one of the best options in this budget.

Motorola Edge 20 price in India: Rs 27,190 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

OnePlus Nord 2

Speaking of good UI, here’s OnePlus Nord 2. It is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chip that was a sleeper hit of 2021 in terms of processing power and value. This 5G-ready phone has a sharp 6.43-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ compliance. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the protection extends to the phone’s glass back too. You get the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant in this budget. This phone runs OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11, and the Android 12 update has already started rolling out for this device.

The rear camera department comprises a 50MP main camera with OIS and Sony’s recent IMX766 sensor that does a good job in different lighting conditions. Support cast includes an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP monochrome camera. The 32MP front camera is good enough to keep the selfie enthusiasts happy. The OnePlus Nord 2 has a 4500 mAh battery that lasts close to a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 65W fast charger charges it insanely fast in a little over half an hour.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India: Rs 29,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

We had to choose between Samsung Galaxy A52s and M52 5G as they both have a similar feature set. The latter got our nod thanks to better pricing and availability in this budget. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778 SoC, and accompanied by 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage. It has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling in compatible apps.

Despite the large display and a 5000 mAh battery, it weighs under 175 grams and is just 7.4 mm thick. Camera department here is quite stacked with a combination of 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide snapper and a 5MP macro camera. The phone can capture some quality photos in various modes. This phone too has an impressive 32MP selfie camera embedded in a tiny punch hole at the top of the screen. The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G runs Android 11 with One UI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G price in India: Rs 26,999 for 8 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

