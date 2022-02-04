Ameya Dalvi

Our top smartphone picks under Rs 15,000 are a significant upgrade over anything available under Rs 10,000 on all counts, be it processing power, RAM, display or camera quality. We have phones with 50 to 64MP cameras, 6 GB RAM, AMOLED screens, high refresh rate displays and more in this budget. Time to look at your best options within Rs 15,000 this month.

Best phones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India

Motorola G31

Let’s start with one that packs a lot of features in this budget. The Motorola G31 has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen which is great to have in this segment. This phone has a 50MP primary camera at the back, along with an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. A tiny punch hole at the top of the screen hosts a 13MP front camera to take care of selfies and video calls.

The Moto G31 is powered by a Mediatek Helio G85 SoC that packs sufficient muscle for day to day tasks. It is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage. Battery backup is quite good with a 5000 mAh battery keeping the phone powered for over a day and a half of moderate use. Last but not the least, like most Motorola phones, the G31 has a near-stock Android user interface. It runs Android 11 out of the box and one can expect an Android 12 update later this year.

Motorola G31 price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Realme Narzo 30

Realme Narzo 30 retains its spot in our list courtesy of its impressive allround capabilities. Other than a stylish design, the phone sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate for flicker-free scrolling in compatible apps. You get a 16MP selfie camera in a punch hole at the top of the screen. This phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 chip that is more than powerful for day to day tasks as well as a bit of gaming at medium settings. You get the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal (expandable) storage variant in this budget.

Rear camera department has three cameras starting with a 48MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The image quality of the main camera is pretty good for the segment across various lighting. The Realme Narzo 30 too has a 5000 mAh battery that can go on for a day and a half of moderate use. Even better, you also get a 30W Dart charger in the package that can recharge the battery fully in a little over an hour. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0.

Realme Narzo 30 price in India: Rs 14,499 for 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Redmi 10 Prime

The first of the two Xiaomi phones in this list is another good allrounder. The Redmi 10 Prime has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with an adaptive 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G88 SoC and accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage.

This phone has four cameras at the back starting with a 50MP primary camera, along with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. The image quality is quite good in various modes. The Redmi 10 Prime has a large 6000 mAh battery that keeps the phone running for close to two days of moderate use. The company includes a 22.5W fast charger in the package to juice it up quickly. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

Redmi 10 Prime price in India: Rs 14,499 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Redmi Note 10S

The Redmi Note 10S too has some impressive features to flaunt. It misses out on the higher refresh rate display on the Redmi 10 Prime, but more than makes up for it in other departments. This phone has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that can get as high as 1100 nits bright (theoretically), and is protected against scratches by a layer of Gorilla Glass 3. Just like the Narzo 30, this smartphone too is powered by a Mediatek Helio G95 chip. It is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further.

The Redmi Note 10S has quad cameras at the back helmed by a 64 MP primary camera. Support cast includes an 8 MP ultra-wide shooter, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The image quality is surprisingly good for this segment. The 13 MP front camera is more than adept at handling selfies and video calls. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5. It has a 5000 mAh battery that can go beyond a day and a half of moderate use, and supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10s price in India: Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Infinix Note 11

Infinix seems to have upped their game this year, and another one of their handsets finds its way into our list. The Infinix Note 11 is perhaps the slimmest phone in this list with just 7.9 mm in thickness. It sports a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. Similar to the Redmi 10 Prime, this phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G88 SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further using a microSD card.

In the photography department, the 50MP primary camera does most of the heavy lifting. You also get a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens at the back. The 8MP selfie camera just about gets the job done. The Infinix Note 11 has a 5000 mAh battery that should keep it running for close to a day and a half of moderate use. It supports 33W fast charging, and a fast charger can be found in the package. This Infinix phone runs Android 11 with XOS 10 UI.

Infinix Note 11 price in India: Rs 14,499 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

