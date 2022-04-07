Ameya Dalvi

It is time to reset our lists and we start with the best smartphone options available under Rs 10,000 this quarter. As always, we have five top options that meet our minimum criteria like 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage, decent display, competent processor and at least Android 10 if not newer. We have a couple of interesting options for photography enthusiasts too; of course, one cannot expect flagship-grade cameras here. Let’s take a look at the best you can buy under 10K currently.

Best phones to buy under Rs 10,000 in India

Micromax IN Note 1

The Micromax IN Note 1 is one of the two options that managed to hold on to their place from last quarter. This is one of the very few phones in this budget that flaunts a Full HD+ display. The 6.67-inch screen here has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a tiny punch hole on top hosts a 16MP selfie camera. This phone is powered by a decently powerful Mediatek Helio G85 chip, and you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further with a microSD card.

The X-shaped pattern at the back of the phone adds a bit of style. The Micromax IN Note 1 has four cameras at the rear comprising a 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultrawide shooter, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 5000 mAh battery keeps the phone powered for over a day and a half of moderate use, and also supports 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 10.

Micromax IN Note 1 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Motorola E7 Plus

The Motorola E7 Plus is another phone in this list to flaunt a 48MP rear camera. Giving it company is a 2MP depth sensor at the back and an 8MP camera at the front for selfies and video calls. The main camera supports pixel binning and captures some crisp shots in different lighting that are bound to exceed expectations in this budget. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a drop notch and a glossy back.

The phone is powered by a more than capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chip, and you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded further up to 512 GB with a microSD card. The Motorola E7 Plus too has a 5000 mAh battery that keeps it running for well over a day and a half of standard use. The phone runs Android 10, and like all Motorola phones, you get a near-stock Android user interface to go with it. If you like stock Android UI, look no further, this is the phone for you.

Motorola E7 Plus price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Poco C31

The Poco C31 is another good budget smartphone. It has a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a modest Mediatek G35 SoC. You get 4 GB RAM here too along with 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded further. This phone too has a 5000 mAh battery that can last close to two days of moderate use. Unlike the Poco C3, the C31 does come with a fingerprint sensor at the back; a welcome addition.

You get triple cameras at the back with a combination of 13MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 5MP selfie camera is located in the drop notch at the top of the screen. The Poco C31 runs Android 10 with a layer of Xiaomi’s MIUI 12 on top. It is a no-nonsense budget phone that can handle the usual day to day tasks with ease, and provides good value for money.

Poco C31 price in India: Rs 8,999 for 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Samsung Galaxy F12

Yes, you do get a Samsung smartphone in this budget too. In addition to the brand value, the feature set is pretty decent as well. You get a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for flicker-free scrolling; an extremely rare feature in this budget. The phone has a large 6000 mAh battery that can keep it powered for two full days of moderate use, and supports 15W fast charging.

The phone offers four cameras at the back comprising a 48MP primary camera, 5MP ultrawide snapper, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. You get an 8MP camera at the front to handle selfies and video calls. The Samsung Galaxy F12 is powered by an Exynos 850 SoC, and you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded further using a microSD card. The phone runs Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI 3.1.

Samsung Galaxy F12 price in India: Rs 9,499 for 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

Infinix Hot 11

The Infinix Hot 11 is another phone in this list with a Full HD+ screen. It sports a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS display. This phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G70 SoC, which is a pretty decent option in this budget. As you know by now, you get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage here too, and can be expanded further using a microSD card.

Most of the heavy lifting in the rear camera department is taken care of by a 13MP primary camera. The 8MP front camera is good enough at handling selfies and video calls. This phone has a 5200 mAh battery that keeps it running for close to two days of moderate use. The Infinix Hot 11 runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

Infinix Hot 11 price in India: Rs 9,999 for 4 GB RAM/ 64 GB storage

