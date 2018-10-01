Monday, October 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 October, 2018 12:26 IST

Best Buy accidentally sells an unreleased 3rd generation Chromecast to a customer

Google is expected o unveil the third-generation Chromecast at its Made By Google event on 9 Oct.

It's not often that you walk into an electronics retail outlet and walk out paying for an unreleased device. For one Redditor who walked into a Best Buy wanting to replace his old Chromecast, came home holding a device which he wasn't quite familiar with.

The user uploaded a picture of the box he opened on Reddit and also showed a side-by-side picture of the two Chromecasts — one being the second generation Chromecast which he wanted to replace in the first place, and the other Chromecast, the new unreleased 3rd generation Chromecast.

The Chromecast Ultra was never launched in India. Image: Google

As per a report by GSMArena, the user clarified that Best Buy must have put out the new device by mistake and that becomes quite evident when he mentions that the cashier tried to scan the item and there wasn't a corresponding match on their database. However, since the customer already had the device in his hand and the price was identical to the second-generation Chromecast, the Best Buy staff let him have it under the old SKU.

The image of the 3rd Gen Chromecast shared on Reddit. Image: Reddit

The image also reveals certain differences in design when it comes to the new Chromecast. The new Chromecast features a thicker shell and a matte-finish top instead of the usual glossy top. The Chrome logo which sits in the middle of the device is replaced by a Google logo.

Things haven't changed when it comes to the power-delivery cable which still connects over microUSB and not USB-C. The magnetic HDMI connector is also no longer magnetic. The basic design has essentially remained the same though.

Google is expected to announce the Google Pixel 3 at an event on 9 October but that's certainly not all that we're expected to see Google launch at the event. Google is expected to unveil an entire range of Google Home smart-speakers, its latest Pixelbook lineup, and a new Chromecast among other products.

