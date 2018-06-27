Wednesday, June 27, 2018 Back to
Reuters 27 June, 2018 11:08 IST

Battery inside the Tesla Model S reignited twice during the 8 May crash: NTSB report

The Tesla Mode S was travelling 116 miles per hour seconds before it crashed into a metal light pole.

A Tesla Inc Model S involved in an 8 May fatal high-speed crash in Florida reignited twice after firefighters extinguished a fire in the electric vehicle, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report on 26 June.

A man looks around Tesla Motors' Model S P85 at its showroom in Beijing January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo - S1BETUPEMBAA

The report said the vehicle was travelling 116 miles per hour, seconds before it crashed into a metal light pole. The Fort Lauderdale Fire Department found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames and extinguished the vehicle fire using 200–300 gallons of water and foam, the NTSB said.

The report said during removal of the car from the scene, the battery reignited and was quickly extinguished.

“Upon arrival at the storage yard, the battery reignited again,” the report said and was again quickly put out. There have been other reported cases of crashed Tesla battery packs reigniting, including after a fatal Tesla crash in March in California.

Tesla declined to comment on the report, but has said its vehicles are much less likely to catch fire than gasoline-powered vehicles.

