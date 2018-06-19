Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 19 June, 2018 12:12 IST

NTSB to send a technical specialist to examine Tesla Model S battery fire

US regulator to send an observer for Tesla Model S battery fire examination

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will send a technical specialist to observe a Tesla examination into the causes of a battery fire last 15 June involving one of the electric automaker’s Model S vehicles in California, the agency said on 18 June.

A charging station for electric-powered Tesla cars. Image: Reuters

A charging station for electric-powered Tesla cars. Image: Reuters

A spokesman for the NTSB said that observing the examination into the fire in West Hollywood will “provide the agency with an opportunity to learn more about fires in all types of battery-powered vehicles.”

The safety board is investigating four Tesla crashes since last year and looking at post-crash fire issues and the use of Autopilot.

Earlier this month, the NTSB issued a preliminary report saying the driver of a Tesla Model X car using Autopilot did not have his hands on the steering wheel in the six seconds before a fatal crash in California in March.

A spokeswoman for Tesla said in an email that the battery fire on 15 June was “an extraordinarily unusual occurrence, and we are investigating the incident to find out what happened.”

She wrote that the cabin of the Model S was unaffected by the fire, allowing the driver to exit the vehicle safely.

“While our customer had time to safely exit the car, we are working to understand the cause of the fire,” she added.

tags


latest videos

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope
Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope

Can Rape be prevented with a Smart Watch? #DailyDope
Everything about Fortnite: World’s biggest video game

Everything about Fortnite: World’s biggest video game
Instagram Stories: 7 Pro Tips & Tricks

Instagram Stories: 7 Pro Tips & Tricks

also see

News & Analysis

Elon Musk confirms that Tesla's Autopilot will get a 'full self-driving feature' in August

Jun 12, 2018

News & Analysis

Elon Musk allegedly accused a Tesla employee of 'extensive and damaging sabotage'

Jun 19, 2018

science

science

Explosive volcanic eruptions behind mysterious rock formation on Mars: Study

Jun 18, 2018

science

NASA's Juno spacecraft solves the 39-year-old mystery of origin of Jupiter lightning

Jun 18, 2018

science

On 27 July Mars is set to come to the closest point to Earth since 2003

Jun 18, 2018

News & Analysis

Stephen Hawking's ashes lie among the science greats Charles Darwin and Isaac Newton

Jun 18, 2018