ASUS has launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 smartphone in India at a starting price of Rs 10,999. The device has been announced as part of a partnership between ASUS and Flipkart.

The ZenFone Max M1 has a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. ASUS claims that the device has a contrast ratio of 1,500:1 with a brightness of 450 nits.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, which includes an Adreno 509 GPU. It's available in 3 variants. 3/32 GB for Rs 10,999, a 4/64 GB for Rs 12,999 and finally, a 6/64 GB for Rs 14,999. The device will go on sale on 3 May.

The phone will run Android 8.1 Oreo.

In the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera setup featuring a 13 MP sensor and a 5 MP one. The front camera is an 8 MP unit.

In terms of connectivity, the phone has dual-SIM slots, at least one of which supports 4G VoLTE. Thankfully, you get three slots, so you can use two SIM cards as well as a microSD card.

The entire setup is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which supports fast charging.

ASUS has launched the phone in two colours, Deepsea Black and Gray.

An accessory called MaxBox will be bundled with the phone. This device will apparently boost speaker volume two-fold.

A partnership with Vodafone means that Vodafone users will get plenty of bonus data.

Flipkart is also offering a killer deal, where subscribing users will get complete damage and theft protection. This includes doorstep pickup and delivery and a 10-day resolution guarantee.